Record-breaking crowds at Dunstable Live’s Soul & Motown event

The annual Dunstable Live event held on Saturday 22 June in Grove House Gardens, saw record-breaking crowds, marking it as the most successful year in the event’s history.

Organised and funded by the Dunstable Town Council, this free event drew thousands of music enthusiasts from the local community to enjoy and celebrate the music of Soul and Motown.

This year’s Dunstable Live theme, selected by the public, featured an impressive line-up of Soul and Motown tribute acts, who captivated attendees with classic hits.

The talented Marcia Lynnette dazzled the audience with performances as Diana Ross and Whitney Houston, Godfrey Gayle impressed as Stevie Wonder, and the band Sing Baby Sing sang their hearts out as The Stylistics.

Crowds with Marica Lynette as Diana Ross

The picturesque setting of Grove House Gardens provided the perfect backdrop for an afternoon and evening filled with music, dancing, and community spirit.

Families, friends, and music lovers of all ages gathered to enjoy the performances, various food vendors, and children’s rides.

Mayor of Dunstable, Councillor Louise O'Riordan, expressed their delight at the event’s success, stating: “We are thrilled to see such a fantastic turnout for the Soul & Motown Dunstable Live event.

"It’s wonderful to witness our community come together to celebrate music, culture, and the vibrant spirit of Dunstable. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended and contributed to making this event a record-breaking success.”

Godfrey Gayle as Stevie Wonder

Dunstable Town Council’s commitment to providing free, high-quality events for the local community was evident in the meticulous planning and execution of the Soul & Motown Dunstable Live. The council’s efforts ensured a safe, enjoyable, and memorable experience for all attendees.

Attendee feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the event’s organisation, the quality of performances, and the inclusive, family-friendly environment. Plans are already underway for next year’s event, with the council aiming to build on this year’s success and continue to bring outstanding cultural experiences to Dunstable.