Residents encouraged to hold street parties to celebrate 80 years since VE Day

By Luton Council
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 08:51 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 10:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
As Luton gears up to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE day on Thursday 8 May 2025, Luton Council is encouraging residents to come together as a community and hold celebratory street parties.

Street parties don’t need to cost a lot of money and could be as simple as each neighbour bringing a dish, tables and chairs and putting them out in your street or close. If you're holding a street party to celebrate this historic occasion, the council is also waiving road closure fees.

If you would like to throw a street party, you can find out more on the council's website and apply using the online form. Once confirmed, you will receive a party pack, with customisable invitations, posters, and bunting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

VE Day activities can take place on any dates between Saturday 3 May to Monday 5 May 2025 or Friday 9 May to Sunday 11 May 2025.

Victory in Europe (VE) Day, marked the end of the Second World War in Europe on 8 May 1945.Victory in Europe (VE) Day, marked the end of the Second World War in Europe on 8 May 1945.
Victory in Europe (VE) Day, marked the end of the Second World War in Europe on 8 May 1945.

Funding is also available of up to £20,000 for events and activities through The National Lottery Community Fund Awards for All programme and we encourage local community groups to apply. Applications for this funding can take time, so applications should be made via the website as soon as possible before the VE Day weekend.

Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of Luton Council said: “The 80th anniversary of VE Day is a great opportunity for people across Luton to come together to celebrate and remember those from across the UK and Commonwealth who fought for the freedom we enjoy today.

“Street parties are a fantastic way to get together with your neighbours and enjoy the unity that defined VE Day. I’m proud that the council is supporting residents by waiving road closure fees and making it easier to celebrate this momentous occasion together as neighbours.”

Related topics:ResidentsLuton
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice