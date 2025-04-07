Residents encouraged to hold street parties to celebrate 80 years since VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As Luton gears up to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE day on Thursday 8 May 2025, Luton Council is encouraging residents to come together as a community and hold celebratory street parties.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Street parties don’t need to cost a lot of money and could be as simple as each neighbour bringing a dish, tables and chairs and putting them out in your street or close. If you're holding a street party to celebrate this historic occasion, the council is also waiving road closure fees.

If you would like to throw a street party, you can find out more on the council's website and apply using the online form. Once confirmed, you will receive a party pack, with customisable invitations, posters, and bunting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VE Day activities can take place on any dates between Saturday 3 May to Monday 5 May 2025 or Friday 9 May to Sunday 11 May 2025.

Victory in Europe (VE) Day, marked the end of the Second World War in Europe on 8 May 1945.

Funding is also available of up to £20,000 for events and activities through The National Lottery Community Fund Awards for All programme and we encourage local community groups to apply. Applications for this funding can take time, so applications should be made via the website as soon as possible before the VE Day weekend.

Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of Luton Council said: “The 80th anniversary of VE Day is a great opportunity for people across Luton to come together to celebrate and remember those from across the UK and Commonwealth who fought for the freedom we enjoy today.

“Street parties are a fantastic way to get together with your neighbours and enjoy the unity that defined VE Day. I’m proud that the council is supporting residents by waiving road closure fees and making it easier to celebrate this momentous occasion together as neighbours.”