Ribbon is cut to The Mall's latest addition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was smiles all round when David James MBE cut the ribbon to Luton's newest store.

The former England goalkeeper and lifelong Hatters fan officially unveiled the new Utilita Energy Hub in The Mall.

This came following a clamorous countdown by local residents - hundreds of which had attended the launch event on May 11.

Watch the video to see how the day went.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ribbon is cut to Utilita Energy Hub in Luton

What is the Utilita Energy Hub in Luton?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Utilita, the only supplier created to help households make their energy spend go further, has opened its 12th brick-and-mortar store opposite Bodycare in The Mall.

Here, a team of Energy Experts are based to give FREE and simple energy efficiency advice to anyone, not just Utilita customers. This centres around the supplier’s multi-award-winning High 5 campaign, which lists 15 simple ways to save money at home.

The Energy Hub will become a community space for local groups and good causes to utilise – completely FREE of charge. It is registered as a Warm Welcome Space, meaning anyone can pop in, stay for a cup of tea, shelter from the cold and not have to spend the day alone. Across all Utilita Energy Hubs, a third of the team’s time is dedicated to helping local community initiatives through volunteering or fundraising.