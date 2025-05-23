Salvation Army launches Baby Bank in Luton to support struggling families

The Baby Bank, set to begin accepting referrals in June, will provide expectant and new parents with essential items such as nappies, toiletries, and newborn care packs.

"I watched a mother feed her baby with just one scoop of formula for a 4oz feed because she was trying to make it last. The baby was already underweight." These heartbreaking words from Vikki Herberts, leader of The Salvation Army in Luton, highlight the urgent need that inspired the launch of their new Baby Bank.

The church and charity on Vicarage Street collaborates closely with health visitors, social prescribers, and social workers. Recognising the struggles faced by many families, these partners reached out to The Salvation Army, asking if they could help ease the burden. This request came after The Salvation Army’s 2024 Christmas present appeal, which highlighted the extent of need among households in Luton.

From parents diluting formula to mothers unable to wean their infants due to extreme poverty, the stories of struggle moved The Salvation Army to act.

Vikki said, “The level of need in Luton is really concerning. Time and time again, we met families in impossible situations—parents choosing between feeding themselves or their children. We knew we had to do something."

The Baby Bank, set to begin accepting referrals in June, will provide expectant and new parents with essential items such as nappies, toiletries, and newborn care packs. While larger items like cots and pushchairs won’t be supplied, the service aims to ease the burden by offering vital basics.

The Salvation Army has partnered with Luton Hygiene Bank and The Courtney Foundation to extend support, while ASDA Wigmore’s Community Champion, Michelle, has pledged volunteer help. However, the project relies entirely on donations—whether financial or in-kind.

Vikki, "We’ve seen how stretched existing services are. This Baby Bank is our way of filling a critical gap. But we can only do it with the community’s support."

How to Help:

Donations of baby essentials (nappies, wipes, formula, changing mats, bags, toiletries) or funds are urgently needed. Details on most-needed items and drop-off points can be found on The Salvation Army Luton’s website Luton | The Salvation Army and on their Facebook page.

Families in need can access the baby bank through referrals from health visitors, social workers, or GPs. Those requiring support are encouraged to speak with their designated referral professional to begin the process.

The Salvation Army in Luton is a community hub driven by compassion to offer practical support and a welcoming space for all, providing vital services and foster connections to strengthen individuals and families. The centre on Vicarage Street hosts a community café, parent and toddler support group and a Debt Advice Service.