Santa Claus is coming to Luton's Little Bramingham Farm care home
Residents and the Care Team at Little Bramingham Farm, the Luton-based residential care home run by charity, Friends of the Elderly, are getting their ‘elves’ together and not getting their tinsel in a tangle, as they prepare for the arrival of the Big Man himself – Santa Claus – who will be visiting the care home for two special Christmas afternoons this December.
From 3pm until 6pm on Tuesday 10th December and Thursday 12th December, Little Bramingham Farm will be magically transformed into Santa’s North Pole Workshop, complete with his Elves and Mrs Claus. “We sent Santa a letter asking if he’d have time in his busy festive schedule to visit our care home and meet the residents and local children,” said Emma Lawrance, Little Bramingham Farm Care Home’s Registered Manager. “Mrs Claus got back to us very quickly and, even though Santa is extremely busy helping his Elves to get all the toys and gifts ready for his worldwide trip on Christmas Eve, he has promised to be with us on 10th and 12th December. All our residents are thoroughly looking forward to seeing him and we’re sure all the children who visit will love to see him too.”
Alongside Santa’s Grotto will be a Noel-Time Activities Area where the residents and local children can get festively creative making Christmas cards and Reindeer food. “The Grinch has even promised to make an appearance in our very own Grinch’s Corner,” added Karen Charity, Little Bramingham Farm Care Home’s Activities Coordinator.
“Susie’s Tea Room, which is located in the care home’s beautiful gardens, will be wonderfully decorated for the Yuletide Season and be open to everyone for tasty festive treats and warming drinks,” continued Emma.
Little Bramingham Farm Care Homes Christmas Santa’s Grotto community afternoons will also have Kath’s Quirks of Art stall which will be selling a range of wonderful gifts, tree decorations and much more – and on 10th December, Up-Style the pop-up clothes store, will also be open outside Susie’s Tea Room.
“We hope to welcome lots of our local community to our Christmas Santa’s Grotto events. They are shaping up to be real Winter Wonderland treats. We hope everyone will have festive fun-filled afternoons on 10th and 12th December at what are promising to be magical ways to start the Christmastide Season,” Emma concluded.
If you would like to book to visit Santa in his Christmas Grotto at Little Bramingham Farm Care Home, please call 01582 582433. Tickets cost £3 per child. Everyone who visits Santa will get a Christmas Gift from his North Pole Workshop to take home to open on Christmas Day.
