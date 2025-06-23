Scout numbers are getting bigger

Could you be one of our awesome volunteers?

Did you know that the number of young people involved in Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) and Explorer Scouts (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) in Icknield District is getting bigger?

Census figures show that over the last two years the Scout section has grown by nearly 7% and the Explorer section by over 115%. The Scout figures are at their highest for more than 25 years.

The reason for the high levels of growth is due to the amazing programmes organised by volunteers. With activities ranging from air activities to cooking, emergency aid to global issues and pioneering to water activities, more Scouts are being retained, and new young people are joining. Scouting provides over 250 activities and there is something for everyone. Young people can also learn and develop skills for life, such as communication, independence, leadership, problem solving, responsibility and team working.

Arissa said, “What I’ve enjoyed the most about Scouts is I meet new friends and do fun activities. I’m really excited about going to Camp this year. I learn lots of new things every week and I really enjoyed meeting the mini beasts”. Daniel said, “The best thing about Scouts so far is, going on the high ropes and 3G swing”

Opportunities to spend time on the water

Sam, one of the volunteers said, “Scouts can participate in a wide range of activities that they may not get the chance to do elsewhere, along with forming lasting friendships during their time with us. As a volunteer it is great to share the Scouting journey with them.”

In a recent YouGov poll, 80% of those interviewed felt that Scouts had a positive impact on communities and 87% thought that children and young people learnt skills for life.

Adult volunteer Nigel said, “Scouting provides a wide range of activities for children and young people. As they move up to the next section the challenges will change. As a Squirrel (boys and girls aged 4 to 6) a child may make a fruit kebab. As an Explorer, young people will work as a team to cook a three-course meal. That would include having a budget, shopping for the items and doing the cooking.

Nigel added, “Volunteering with Scouts is a great opportunity to help young people learn and develop skills along with having fun and trying out new activities. It’s also a great opportunity to learn and develop new skills yourself, make friends, try new activities and take pride in seeing young people develop.” He added, “As volunteers we can help put the foundations in place. We then encourage the children and young people to build upon them as they try new activities and learn skills for life. Children and young people want adventure, and we provide the opportunity to have those adventures. The increase in numbers shows we are providing activities and opportunities that young people want to do.” Nigel added, “Volunteering with Scouts and Explorers allows you to see changes in the character of young people, see them becoming more confident and see them coming out of their shells.” Nigel concluded by saying, “If you want to work with young children or teenagers, help fundraise or help look after the Scout HQ or help with admin or be a Trustee, we will find you a role.”

For further information about any of the sections or volunteering, please visit www.scouts.org.uk/join