Secret Bedfordshire: WW2 history unveiled at Priory Church of St. Peter

WW2 Home Guard artifacts

Bedfordshire Day on Saturday, November 30th, 2024, was a fascinating event, centred around the theme of "Secret Bedfordshire". The event, hosted at the Priory Church of St. Peter, offered a wealth of historical insights into the region's pivotal role during WW2.

Jean Yates' talk on "Waging a Secret War in the Chilterns" captivated record attendees with stories of covert operations in the local area during the war.

Bryony Norburn’s talk highlighted the contributions of women agents who were dropped behind enemy lines from RAF Tempsford, detailing the brave and often secretive roles these women played in the war.

Jean Yates tells stories of covert operations

During the day local historians gave fascinating insights into lesser-known aspects of the area's wartime history, including:

Q Central, the crucial communications hub at RAF Leighton Buzzard, the Czech Radio Station at Hockliffe and the story of Glenn Miller and his connections to Bedford, particularly through Milton Ernest and RAF Twinwoods.

WW2 artifacts from Dunstable Downs were on display, alongside information about the Home Guard and Land Army, complete with an air-raid siren!

At lunchtime, the Dunstable Ladies Choir helped set the mood by performing wartime and Christmas classics, enhancing the nostalgic and reflective atmosphere of the event.

Sounding on the Air Raid siren

Dunstable and District Local History Society had fresh-off-the-press copies of the revised Timeline book, including an expanded 1940s section, and Rita Swift, the author, was present.

Dunstable Town Guides, Kay Kempster, “I wish to thank everyone who attended. We love celebrating all things Bedfordshire and it's been fantastic seeing so many people here who share that. We are already planning next year’s event, so look out for it on Saturday 29th November 2025”.

This event was organised by the Dunstable Guides. www.facebook.com/dunstabletownguides