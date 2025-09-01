September Blog by the Chair of Love Luton, Linsey Sweet

Wow, and just like that, it feels like summer is officially over, with autumn closing in! Autumn and winter are particularly busy times for Love Luton, as we host two of our key events: RunFest in October and our annual awards ceremony at the end of November.

Love Luton was delighted to announce its newest partnership with Luton Rising, becoming the headline sponsor of our Running Festival. This event aligns with the objectives of their community fund, which focuses on sports and health. Runfest is a truly unique event for Luton, taking runners through the heart of the borough and culminating in the vibrant town centre.

With just under 6 weeks to go, there is still plenty of time to sign up for the 5k, 10k or half marathon.

But if you don't fancy running but want to be part of the event, consider volunteering or just come out and cheer the runners on! To find out more about Runfest, visit our website www.loveluton.org.uk/runfest

Chair of Love Luton, Linsey Sweet

There is just under 7 weeks left to nominate your local hero for one of our Luton's Best Awards. These awards recognise the outstanding contributions of individuals and groups across various categories, including sports, arts, community service, and more.

With over 22 awards, there is something for everyone! There are awards for individuals and groups, young and old, for people working in the public sector and for organisations and businesses all who make our community a better place. This is your opportunity to tell us about these people so that we can all say a big thank you. To nominate please visit the website. You have until 19th October to enter: www.loveluton.org.uk/lutonsbestawards

September also marks the start of term for many, including schools, colleges and our university.

Here at Love Luton, we want to wish everyone the best of luck as they take on the new year. For our young people, families and new students, there are many activities taking place in September.

One of our partners, Step Forward Luton, is hosting two special live music events, the first is on Friday 12th September and in partnership with The Castle, who will be hosting an evening of live music from the stage in Market Hill.

Then on Saturday, 27th September, The Hat District comes alive for a day of 'Beats and Bites', a unique event that combines live music with a delicious food options courtesy of ‘Ramsays Wings & Tings’, and will feature some headline and local artists and DJ’s – definitely worth checking out.

Luton is a vibrant place, with so much happening from live music, street food, new shops, new restaurants and lots of regeneration, our town is continuing to transform and I encourage all the readers to get out and experience a town with so much to offer. Please tag and share your experiences and stories with us on social media.

For all things Love Luton, please do follow us on social media X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn or visit our website. By doing so, you'll stay updated on all our latest news, events, and community initiatives, and you'll also have the opportunity to share your experiences and stories with us and the wider community.

Let’s continue shining a positive light on our wonderful and vibrant town!