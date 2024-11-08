Luton Point celebrated a vibrant and successful half term of fun this October, with their Roll to Win and Bee Awareness Day events proving a hit with shoppers.

From Tuesday 29th October to Sunday 2nd November, 526 shoppers at Luton Point stopped by Central Square to play the larger-than-life board game after a £20 spend at one or more of the centre’s fantastic stores.

Players had their knowledge of Luton and the shopping centre and its stores tested in the hopes of winning some fantastic prizes, including gift cards to spend at a variety of the stores found at the centre.

Alongside the store squares featured on the board game was a square dedicated to Luton Foodbank, whereby anyone landing would have £5 donated on their behalf to the Luton Smiles campaign which Luton Point is supporting. The campaign aims to raise £5,000 before Christmas, to provide Christmas dinner alongside gifts for 1,000 local families in need. A total of 31 players landed on the square, raising £155 towards the campaign.

Also in the half term week, Luton Point worked with Bedfordshire Beekeepers Association to hold a free Bee Awareness Day on Monday 28th October, encouraging shoppers to stop by and learn more about these wonderful creatures and how to help them thrive.

The event saw many young bug enthusiasts stopping by to learn more and take part in a variety of educational activities including a virtual beehive, with shoppers also able to taste and purchase delicious honey harvested from the beehives located on the shopping centre’s roof in aid of Luton Foodbank.

The day was incredibly successful, with a total of £710 raised for Luton Smiles through honey sales.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at Luton Point, commented “We were thrilled to see just how successful our events were this October Half Term, with lots of fun for the whole family to enjoy. We’d like to congratulate the winners of our Roll to Win prizes, and thank everyone who came along to this and our Bee Awareness Day. We hope that you enjoyed yourselves and look forward to welcoming you back for more events this Christmas – which we are announcing soon!”