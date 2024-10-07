Should Luton Airport Grow? by Youth Ambassador Jeremiah Jiyakede

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Youth Ambassador Jeremiah Jiyakede of Luton based Att10tive Social Enterprise gives his opinion on the benefits he feels an expanded Luton Airport would bring.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To fully comprehend the possible effects of the airport’s expansion, local voices are crucial to understanding its potential community impact. As a Youth Ambassador, I see the expansion as an opportunity for both economic growth and enhanced chances for the town’s younger residents.

Economic Opportunities for Youth: Expanding Luton Airport would likely lead to the creation of a variety of new jobs. For young people, this is not just about employment but about career paths in aviation, hospitality, and infrastructure. In addition, internship, apprenticeship, and specialised training can provide young people with valuable and transferable skills that would set them up for long-term success. These positions would not just be in the airport but in the other working sectors of Luton, helping foster a diverse job market and economic progression, which can further lead to financial stability in the town in the near future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Impacts on local businesses: The airport supports local hotels, restaurants, and shops, and enlarging its capacity would bring even more customers into the local economy. As more travellers pass through Luton, businesses will have greater demand for their services, from food to retail, fueling local growth. This could also attract new investors and companies seeking to take advantage of the improved infrastructure, further diversifying our local economy; as the ability to travel and experience other countries and cultures is an extremely important part of some people life’s (The airport operations is supporting 11,800 jobs in Luton, the airport provides 16,500 jobs in the Three Counties, 19,900 jobs in the Six Counties and 28,400 jobs in the UK through direct, indirect and induced).

Luton Airport

Environmental Concerns: The environmental impact of airport expansion is a valid concern, especially for a town like Luton; as the town aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions from its council estate and operation to net zero, as well as lead the way to a net zero Luton by 2040 (Luton Borough Council). Therefore, sustainable development would be central to any growth plan. However, innovation in modern technology offers ways to reduce the carbon footprint of the airport; this can be done through efficient construction, energy saving design in terms of aircraft and other mobility, and improvements in public transport access. If done responsibly, expansion doesn’t have to come at the cost of Luton’s environmental health.

Making Luton a Global Hub: A larger Luton Airport could position the town as a more notable international destination, improving global connections. This could open opportunities for partnerships, events, and business ventures that can benefit everyone in the community. For younger generations, it offers exposure to broader networks and experiences that come from living in a town with global influence. This is shedding light to words said by my geography teacher "Luton, a gateway to Europe” this increases connectivity. In context, the growth of the airport to 32 million passengers per annum (mppa) is of dual economic importance. growing base of connectivity to support their international economies, by supporting the retention and growth of existing companies and through attracting new investment.

In conclusion

The conversation around expanding Luton Airport should include the voices of its younger residents, likewise the older ones, as everyone should have a chance to benefit from the potential changes. Economic growth, career development, and environmental sustainability are all key factors that would determine how efficient and effective the project of expansion would be; and when all can be achieved, this could help transform Luton into a thriving hub of opportunity.” By Jeremiah Jiyakede Att10tive Social Enterprise Youth Ambassador