Six wooden sculptures unveiled in Dunstable reflecting the town’s history

By Rachel Connor
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 09:33 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 09:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Dunstable’s history has been captured through six hand-craved wooden sculptures installed across several locations throughout the town. These art installations designed to raise interest, pay tribute to Dunstable’s history and celebrate the cultural legacy of the Dunstable High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ), through highlighting key historical themes, people, and events that have contributed to Dunstable’s heritage.

The six sculptures placed in key locations around Dunstable, create a trail that encourages people to explore and discover the history of Dunstable.

  • Swan Jewel – Celebrating the discovery of a swan brooch, Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground
  • Pomegranate – Commemorating the annulment of Henry VIII and Catherine of Aragon, Priory Church
  • Lucy Dales – Honouring the first mayor of Dunstable, The Quadrant
  • Bonnet – Remembering hat factories in Dunstable, High Street North
  • Ziggy Stardust – Celebrating David Bowie playing at Queensway Hall, Grove House Gardens
  • Roman Crossroad – Reflecting Dunstable’s ancient History as the Roman settlement of Durocobrivis. The eagle in ancient Rome’s most famous animal symbol, St Mary’s Gate

These art installations not only make areas more attractive, but also help educate people, with plaques explaining the story behind each sculpture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Trail leaflet with Bonnet sculptureTrail leaflet with Bonnet sculpture
Trail leaflet with Bonnet sculpture

The sculptures were crafted by Peter Leadbeater chainsaw sculptor from using sustainably sourced timber that had been cut down as part of general land management.

Councillor Liz Jones, Chair of the Community Service Committee said: “These sculptures are more than just artistic creations; they are a testament to Dunstable’s history. We are thrilled to offer both residents and visitors an opportunity to engage with our town’s history in such a unique and interactive way.”

For more information about the sculptures, please visit our website: https://www.dunstable.gov.uk/town-centre/wooden-sculpture-trail/

However, we highly encourage you to explore the trail and experience the sculptures in person.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wooden sculpturesWooden sculptures
Wooden sculptures

Leaflets for the trail can be found at Bennett’s Café, Grove House and Ashton Square Toilets, and will be handed out Middle Row Markets and events in April.

Thanks to funding from Central Bedfordshire Council though the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), Historic England and Dunstable High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) for making this project possible.

Related topics:DunstableCafe
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice