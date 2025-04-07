Six wooden sculptures unveiled in Dunstable reflecting the town’s history
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The six sculptures placed in key locations around Dunstable, create a trail that encourages people to explore and discover the history of Dunstable.
- Swan Jewel – Celebrating the discovery of a swan brooch, Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground
- Pomegranate – Commemorating the annulment of Henry VIII and Catherine of Aragon, Priory Church
- Lucy Dales – Honouring the first mayor of Dunstable, The Quadrant
- Bonnet – Remembering hat factories in Dunstable, High Street North
- Ziggy Stardust – Celebrating David Bowie playing at Queensway Hall, Grove House Gardens
- Roman Crossroad – Reflecting Dunstable’s ancient History as the Roman settlement of Durocobrivis. The eagle in ancient Rome’s most famous animal symbol, St Mary’s Gate
These art installations not only make areas more attractive, but also help educate people, with plaques explaining the story behind each sculpture.
The sculptures were crafted by Peter Leadbeater chainsaw sculptor from using sustainably sourced timber that had been cut down as part of general land management.
Councillor Liz Jones, Chair of the Community Service Committee said: “These sculptures are more than just artistic creations; they are a testament to Dunstable’s history. We are thrilled to offer both residents and visitors an opportunity to engage with our town’s history in such a unique and interactive way.”
For more information about the sculptures, please visit our website: https://www.dunstable.gov.uk/town-centre/wooden-sculpture-trail/
However, we highly encourage you to explore the trail and experience the sculptures in person.
Leaflets for the trail can be found at Bennett’s Café, Grove House and Ashton Square Toilets, and will be handed out Middle Row Markets and events in April.
Thanks to funding from Central Bedfordshire Council though the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), Historic England and Dunstable High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) for making this project possible.