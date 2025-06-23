Sixth annual flag ceremony celebrates legacy of Windrush generation in Luton

Luton came together in unity on 21 June, for a special ceremony at the Town Hall honouring the Windrush generation and their enduring legacy in the town.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebration formed part of national Windrush Day 2025 commemorations, marking 77 years since the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush, and the more than 1,000 Caribbean pioneers who answered Britain’s call to help rebuild after World War II.

Bringing together residents of all ages and backgrounds, the afternoon was a vibrant and moving display of culture, remembrance, and community pride. The programme featured steel pan performances, poetry, tributes, prayers, and a moment of silence to honour those members of the Windrush Generation no longer with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event Founder, Lorna Markland of African Caribbean Community Development Forum (ACCDF), said: “Each year this event grows stronger, and the turnout this year reflected just how much the legacy of the Windrush Generation means to us all. It’s about legacy, contribution, and continuing to tell our stories.”

Luton's Windrush Flag raised from the Town Hall balcony

Hosted by ULCAC next generation of leaders, the inter-generational event programme was developed in partnership by ACCDF (African Caribbean Community Development Forum Ltd) and ULCAC (United Luton Caribbean and African Committee) and sponsored by the council’s airport company, Luton Rising.

Cllr Amy Nicholls, Mayor of Luton said: “This year’s celebration reminded us of the strength, resilience and unity of our Caribbean communities, and the crucial role they continue to play in shaping Luton.

“From business and science to health, fashion, sport, media, and the arts, the Windrush generation and their families have made immense contributions across every area of life in Luton. Their impact has also been deeply felt in the ongoing fight for social justice and equality - work that has helped improve life for us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today is also a chance to remember the hardships and sacrifice endured by those who travelled from the Caribbean with gratitude and respect. Despite the many challenges they faced, they gave selflessly – especially through their service in the NHS - and set a lasting example of civic pride and community spirit.”

Windrush flag ceremony in Luton Town Hall

Many of the Windrush Generation and other Commonwealth citizens also suffered unfair and discriminatory treatment by the Home Office in relation to their rights as citizens. This has given rise to the Windrush Compensation scheme* which was also being promoted as part of the commemoration.

Luton Council was one of the first UK authorities to pass a Black Lives Matter motion which received full cross-party backing in January 2021.

Alongside the council’s broader commitment to a town built on fairness and social justice for everyone, the motion covers commitments to address inequity and improve opportunities, services and outcomes for people from African Caribbean backgrounds across employment, education, health, criminal justice, as well as improving collaboration with and support for local VCSFE (voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise) organisations and other key concerns for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community organisers from the Black African Community in Luton who helped bring the motion to council in 2021 also provide advice, support and challenge to council and partner services on progress with this work and ways to take it forward, and a recent highlight was the council’s commitment to become an actively anti-racist organisation, through the signing of an Anti-Racism Charter co-developed by Black workers in Luton, in May of this year.

Windrush Day commemorations continue on (11am to 2:30pm) Tuesday 24 June with a special community event at Ambleside Community Centre, which will feature music, poetry, and light refreshments. You can find more details by emailing [email protected]

*For anyone wanting advice on how to apply for compensation and more information about how to make a no fee application under the Windrush Scheme please call: 0800 678 1925 Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

For more information on support for the Windrush Generation contact the Windrush Help Team.