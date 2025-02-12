Skip half-term queues with LLA's Prebook Security

Hours extended for LLA passengers to reserve security time slot.

London Luton Airport (LLA) has extended the hours for its free Prebook Security service that allows passengers to skip security queues by reserving a 30-minute slot ahead of their arrival at the airport.

Now open between 3am and 3pm, seven days a week, the service can be booked up to four days before departure, closing 60-minutes before arrival at security*.

The service is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no registration or login required.

Neil Thompson, Chief Operations Officer at London Luton Airport, commented: “Our teams across London Luton Airport are always looking to introduce innovative and exciting ways to streamline and enhance our simple and friendly passenger experience. Alongside continued investment in passenger facilities across the airport, initiatives such as Prebook Security demonstrate LLA’s commitment to helping passengers to plan ahead and simplify each touchpoint of their journey.”

The extension of the Prebook Security service follows a successful trial period and launches ahead of a busy February half-term getaway that will see LLA welcome over 315,000 passengers, building on a strong January that saw 1.1million pass through the airport.

Popular destinations amongst the half-term jetsetters include Geneva, providing the perfect base for skiers, shoppers and chocoholics, while the museums, galleries and cafe culture of city break destinations such as Paris, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Budapest are also proving a pull for passengers.

Clare Armstrong, Head of Guest Experience at London Luton Airport, commented: “After beating the January blues, February half-term always has a particular glow, often providing the first opportunity of the year for people to jet off in search of some sunshine, some culture or the slopes. Half-term is also the perfect time to introduce our extended Prebook Security service as we look to provide even greater ease and convenience to passengers passing through the airport. With over 130 destinations to choose from, and more than 40 shops and restaurants to enjoy across the terminal, we look forward to welcoming the thousands of passengers who have chosen LLA to kickstart their travels.”

The last 12 months have seen continued significant investment in passenger facilities at LLA, including the £20 million refurbishment of the airport security hall, complete with next-generation body scanners and CT scanner technology, the opening of a second premium passenger lounge and several new shops and restaurants.

Upcoming openings include Sanfords, a stunning, split-level 500-seat American-style diner that is set to become the largest airside restaurant in any UK airport.

* Subject to availability