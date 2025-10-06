Sleep apnoea left 57-year-old Mariana Sawyer exhausted, embarrassed and with extremely high blood pressure

She was shocked to discover a new type of mouthguard supplied by leading Bedfordshire Dentist, Richard Miller-White, would transform her life.

The Assistant Bank Manager from Luton revealed: “I felt exhausted all of the time but originally put it down to the menopause, working long hours at a bank during the pandemic and having a busy life.

“I mentioned to my doctor that I was incredibly tired and suffering from nasal problems, but this was very common with the menopause.

“I was eventually referred to a sleep clinic a couple of years later, as I was getting increasingly concerned about driving. Now out of lockdown, I was travelling again and working long hours so still thought it was just general exhaustion.

“However, my sleep study through the NHS came back showing a moderately-high sleep apnoea diagnosis.

“The results showed that I had stopped breathing 27 times in an hour period, which was obviously greatly disturbing my sleep.

“I was given a CPAP machine but the whole experience was horrific. I have high cheekbones and none of the masks would fit. The air is blown so violently and was seeping out the sides, burning my eyes and creating an even worse sleep pattern.

“I gave up with it and just accepted that sleep apnoea was something I had to get used to.”

It is estimated that up to 10 million people in the UK suffer from sleep apnoea, with many unaware how to treat the condition.

Mariana continued: “Sleep apnoea was ruling my life. I didn’t feel like myself at all.

“My husband and I were sleeping in separate rooms so that he could get a good night sleep away from my snoring.

“I felt so embarrassed to go away with friends and would book separate hotel rooms. It was so restrictive.

“However, the health implications were the most worrying part for me.

“I had got used to functioning on little sleep, but my blood pressure was through the roof.

“I then entered a vicious cycle of eating sugary foods when I felt low on energy, which made me put on more weight and worsened my sleep apnoea.

“My dad had sleep apnoea, which can be hereditary, but the bit of weight I had put on during lockdown and through the menopause was definitely a contributing factor.”

Richard Miller-White recently completed the UK’s only postgraduate programme dedicated to sleep and dentistry, making him one of the country’s few specialists in the field.

He reported a staggering 15% of patients suffering from sleep apnoea since he started screening for signs of the condition.

Mariana added: “Richard’s treatment was absolutely lifechanging for me.

“I have been a patient at Richard Miller-White in Barton-le-Clay since 1996 but had never known the links between sleep and dentistry until Richard mentioned it.

“I was given a specialised type of mouthguard which brings my bottom jaw forward and creates a clear airway.

“I was quite worried as there were some biological factors making things more difficult, such as the lack of movement in my jaw and the way my tongue lies. Richard spent time scanning my teeth and recording my bite to design the mouthguard specifically for my mouth.

“Yet, the first time I wore it, I slept through the whole night. It was the first time I had woken up naturally before the alarm.

“It has transformed my life: I have perfect blood pressure, I have lost over a stone and a half in weight, and I am even dreaming again now! Before, I was never getting to the stage of sleep where dreaming was possible.

“I feel like a normal person again, all thanks to Richard.

“The mouthguard is so unintrusive, simple and cost effective and not much money for lifechanging results.

“I would recommend everyone with sleep apnoea to do it. You have nothing to lose and can gain your whole life back again. The impact on your health is priceless.

“Sleep studies before and after, costing from £180 a go, showed remarkable results. I only had 3 disturbances in the night when wearing the mouthguard, which is just incredible. I cannot recommend Richard’s care and treatment enough.”

Many suffering from apnoea experience morning headaches, difficulty concentrating and mood changes. Yet, they are unaware what the cause is.

Richard explained: “Many patients don’t realise how closely dental health and sleep are connected, so they rarely mention sleep issues during visits.

“As dentists, we have a responsibility to screen for sleep-related problems to provide the highest standard of care.

“Sleep apnoea is often overlooked, yet it can have serious consequences, increasing the risk of strokes and other life-threatening conditions.

“By identifying patients with sleep disorders, we can guide them toward effective treatment options.

“I’m now seeing more patients reporting sleep problems, not because the issue is getting worse, but because I’m asking the right questions, questions that were never asked before. It can make such a positive impact on lives.

“I was delighted to help Mariana, boost her confidence and restore her health. I hope that her experience encourages anyone struggling with sleep to visit the dentist.”

Richard has been running his own dental practice for over 30 years in Barton-le-Clay.