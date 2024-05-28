Smart Charge: Sainsbury’s ultra-rapid EV charging service arrives in Dunstable

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight ultra-rapid charging bays are now available at Sainsbury’s Dunstable, Bedfordshire. New Smart Charge service will allow electric vehicles to be charged in as little as 30 minutes.

Sainsbury’s has launched an exciting new service at its second location in Bedfordshire, with the introduction of a brand-new ultra-rapid Electric Vehicle (EV) charging hub at its Dunstable Superstore. Offering EV drivers speed, reliability and competitive prices, the arrival of the new Smart Charge hub represents a major boost to public EV charging options in the area.

Whether EV users live locally or are driving past the store, which is conveniently located close to junction 11 of the M1, they can now take advantage of 8 new ultra-rapid 150kW+ Smart Charge bays at Sainsbury’s Loughton. They will provide a sustainable power source for all types of EVs and for all drivers – not just those shopping in-store.

This launch brings the total of Smart Charge locations across the UK to 49.

Sainsbury’s ultra-rapid EV charging service

‘Ultra-rapid’ is the fastest type of EV charging currently available on the market and the new service will allow customers to charge EVs in as little as 30 minutes – providing enough power to travel up to 200 miles – rather than waiting longer with a slower alternative.

Instantly identifiable as part of Sainsbury’s Smart Charge brand, launched at the beginning of 2024, the new charging hub is conveniently located in the store’s car park. The bays have been designed to be easily accessible for disabled customers, as well as those with young children, thanks to the additional space provided around and between bays.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s Director of Property, Procurement & EV Ventures, said: “We know that demand for speedy, reliable and sustainable EV charging facilities in the UK continues to grow – that’s why Sainsbury’s is rolling out Smart Charge, our new best-in-class ultra-rapid charging service, at supermarkets up and down the country.

“We hope EV drivers will enjoy the added convenience and choice our new Dunstable hub provides, giving them confidence that they can top up or do a full charge at our second Bedfordshire location. What’s more, they can even grab a coffee or pick up some groceries while they’re there.”

Smart Charge is the first and only EV charging business to be fully owned and managed end-to-end by a UK supermarket and is now available via 397 ultra-rapid charging bays at 49 Sainsbury’s locations, with new charging hub being added to the Smart Charge network regularly.