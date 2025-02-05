Special care of hospital project team rewarded with industry recognition

Maintaining business as usual for patients and staff at a busy emergency department while the hospital was undergoing a £35m upgrade has earned its construction team an industry award.

Everyone involved in the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital project has been recognised as Team of the Year at Willmott Dixon’s London & East region annual Creating Excellence Awards.

Stewart Brundell, managing director for London and East, said: “Working in a live environment always has its challenges, and when that environment is a busy hospital, the challenges are magnified. But the incredible project team went above and beyond to ensure the running of the hospital was not impacted by the work.

“The team thoroughly deserves this award, maintaining high standards of health and safety at all times and being mindful of people attending the accident and emergency department.”

The project involved the extension and refurbishment of the hospital’s emergency department, while also creating a new main entrance. Procured using the SCAPE public contracts framework a new CT scanning department was created, as well as a drop-off area for visitors and the remodelling and landscaping of areas around the main entrance.

As part of the enabling works, the Willmott Dixon team created an internal link tunnel to enable patients and staff to move safely between the hospital buildings.

“At the heart of every successful project are the people who make it happen, and this award is a testament to their dedication, professionalism and teamwork.

“Awards like these are important because they celebrate the human effort behind the achievements – the individuals and teams who go the extra mile to deliver excellence. In a project as sensitive and challenging as this one, it’s their unwavering commitment to patients and staff that ensured its success. People are what make the difference.”

The Team of the Year Award was part of the company’s regional annual Creating Excellence awards at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London.

Each year employees are asked to nominate their colleagues and projects with the winners being chosen by the London and East board of directors. The winners go forward to the company’s national Building on Better Awards in 2025.