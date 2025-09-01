Sporting fun in full swing in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire

In Houghton Regis, kids joined in the array of sports on offer at Thorn Recreation Ground

It's been a summer to remember for young people in Houghton Regis and Waltham Cross, who have been getting active with free sports sessions in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Football, dodgeball and a variety of other fun activities have been running throughout August, offering plenty to do for young people aged eight to 18 over the summer holidays.

At Thorn Recreation Ground in Houghton Regis, children and young people embraced the cricket, tennis and basketball on offer.

The sessions have been run by Sporting Inspirations in partnership with not-for-profit housing association Peabody.

As well as providing opportunities to get active, Sporting Inspirations supports young people in additional ways, including providing mentoring and employability support.

It was set up by John Manitara, combining his love of sport with his desire to give something back to community and help local young people.

John said: “Our partnership team knows that families are struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis. We encourage young people to take part in these free and accessible activities that support their physical, social and emotional wellbeing.”

The group has picked up various accolades and John received a High Sheriff Personal Award earlier this year at the Annual Hertfordshire High Sheriff Awards.

Rhys Evans, Community Investment Manager at Peabody, said: “We’re delighted to be working once again with Sporting Inspirations to deliver an exciting range of summer activities across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

"Over the past 10 years, our partnership has brought countless opportunities for children, families, and young people to get involved in programmes that always have physical activity at their heart. These activities are not only great fun, they also act as a catalyst for building relationships and sparking new projects within communities, ensuring we continue to create lasting, positive change together."

During August, sessions for eight to 18-year-olds took place at Thorn Recreation Ground in Houghton Regis and Grundy Park in Waltham Cross.

Term time fun

Term time activities will be starting soon at a variety of locations.

For more information on the activities available, dates and times please check out Sporting Inspirations website.

Please contact Community Investment Leads at Peabody, Karen Lawson for information about Thorn and Houghton Regis, and Sharon Barbour about Waltham Cross.