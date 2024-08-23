St Augustine's Church awarded £500 Seedcorn Grant to help equip and set up a youth badminton club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dunstable Town Council is delighted to announce that St Augustine's Church, Dunstable has been awarded a £500 Seedcorn Grant to establish a youth badminton club. This grant will be instrumental in equipping and setting up the club, which aims to provide a fun and engaging environment for young people aged 13 to 18 years old in the community to stay active, learn new skills, and make new friends.

The youth badminton club is set to launch in January 2025 and will run every Wednesday during term time from 4.00 pm to 5.30 pm at St Augustine's Church Hall. Open to young people aged between 13 to 18 year olds of all skill levels, the club will offer coaching, friendly matches, and opportunities for participants to develop their skills for the sport in a supportive and inclusive setting.

The idea came to Cllr Nicholas Kotarski, having attended the Community Services Committee of Dunstable Town Council it was reported young people in the Downside area had indicated they had no where they could play badminton in the neighbourhood.

Nick is a regular at St Augustine's Church Friday coffee mornings and a regular badminton player. Checking out the size of St Augustine's church with its high ceiling he asked Rev Ricky Turner if he would entertain the idea of creating a badminton court in the church to meet the local need.

St Augustine's Church

Ricky was thrilled by the idea and got the approval of the church council. Nick and Ricky then worked together on applying for the Seedcorn Grant which they were thankful to receive from Dunstable Town Council.

The funds will be used to purchase essential equipment such as badminton rackets, shuttlecocks, nets, and other necessary materials to ensure the club is well-equipped from the start. Additionally, the grant will help cover initial operational costs, making it possible for the club to offer affordable access to all interested participants.

Councillor Liz Jones Chair of Community Services Committee said: ''We wish all involved the very best of luck with this exciting new venture and encourage the local community to support and spread the word about the youth badminton club.''

For more information about the youth badminton club or to get involved, please contact St Augustine's church: www.dunstableparish.org.uk/st-augustines-church/

A Seedcorn Grant of up to £500 is still available for those interested. To apply please visit: www.dunstable.gov.uk/community-services/grants-and-funding/