State-of-the-art indoor snowsport training centre to launch at Luton Hoo Estate on the Beds-Herts border

Ski training on the SkyTech sports simulator

A world-class indoor snowsport training centre is set to open this autumn in the prestigious grounds of the Luton Hoo Estate on the Bedfordshire/Hertfordshire border.

InPiste will offer year-round training for skiers and snowboarders of all abilities, combining the Infinity Piste rolling slope with SkyTech Sport precision carving simulators – the most advanced technology of its kind in the UK.

With personalised lessons, instant feedback, and data-driven performance analysis, InPiste is designed to support everyone; from families preparing for their first ski holiday, to experienced athletes maintaining peak performance outside the winter season. In addition to building skills, InPiste will provide a unique environment for maintaining fitness and ski and snowboard specific conditioning all year, as well as supporting injury rehabilitation through controlled, adjustable training sessions.

But the centre’s ambition doesn’t stop there. InPiste has a bold vision to help develop the next generation of UK snowsport talent, creating a pathway for young athletes who aspire to compete on the world stage.

Young boy enjoying himself at InPiste

InPiste will provide all equipment needed, but visitors are welcome to bring their own ski or snowboarding boots for a familiar feel. The centre has free parking and the ‘Après Zone’, a dedicated lounge area offering a space to recover, review training feedback, or connect with coaches off the piste. For parents and supporters, a viewing area provides the chance to watch sessions up close.

All sessions can be booked online for convenience with discounts for multi-lesson bookings.

Edward Phillips founder of InPiste: “Our mission goes beyond recreational training. We want to inspire and equip the next generation of British skiers and snowboarders with the skills, confidence, and world-class facilities they need to compete internationally.”

Alongside elite coaching and advanced simulators, InPiste plans to host school partnerships, and specialist clinics, ensuring its benefits reach far beyond competitive athletes.

Family ski lesson at InPiste

Set in the stunning surroundings of the Luton Hoo Estate, InPiste is expected to become a regional hub for families and sports enthusiasts, while also putting Bedfordshire on the national snowsport map.