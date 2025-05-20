Staying strong through the menopause with Better Bones for Luton

Better Bones for Luton, a project led by the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS), is hosting a specialised menopause event on the evening of Thursday 29 May.

The ‘Menopause – Staying Strong’ session, running from 5.30pm to 7pm at Denbigh High School in Luton, is designed to help attendees “navigate the menopause with strength and resilience”.

Approximately 3.5 million people in the UK are estimated to be living with osteoporosis, which causes bones to break more easily, sometimes after simple falls or even a cough or sneeze. Women who have gone through the menopause are at higher risk of the condition, due to the decrease in oestrogen which helps to keep bones strong.

The evening will also include insights on other aspects of the menopause, such as physical concerns and mental wellbeing, and GPs will be on hand to answer attendee questions.

The ROS, the UK’s largest national charity dedicated to improving bone health and beating osteoporosis, launched the Better Bones for Luton project in response to what the charity calls “chronically low understanding” of bone health in the town, after Luton was identified as a regional ‘cold spot’ with regards to the detection and treatment of osteoporosis.

Maddy Gamble, Community Project Coordinator, said:

“Half of women over the age of 50 are expected to break a bone because of osteoporosis, so it’s really important that women of menopause age have the opportunity to learn more about the condition and how to look after their bone health.

“It’s set to be an informative yet informal evening where people will have the chance to connect with their local primary care network, and we’re looking forward to discussing all things menopause on the day.”

Event details:

Menopause – Staying Strong

Venue: Denbigh High School, Alexandra Avenue, Luton LU3 1HE

Date: Thursday 29 May

Time: 5.30pm – 7:00pm

To book your free place please RSVP here.

For more information about Better Bones for Luton, please email [email protected] or visit www.theros.org.uk/Luton

To assess your bone health by using the ROS online risk checker, visit www.theros.org.uk/luton-risk-checker