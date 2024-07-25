Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre shortlisted for 2024 ukactive Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre is in the running for a prestigious national honour after being selected as a finalist in the ukactive Awards.

The centre, run by leading operator Everyone Active in partnership with Stevenage Borough Council, has been shortlisted in the ‘Healthy Communities Award’ category in recognition of its dedication to getting the wider community active.

Key initiatives outlined in Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre’s submission included The Men’s Club, which supports the mental and physical health of men throughout the borough, and the Menopause Support Group which works to provide a safe environment for women to share experiences and learn holistic coping strategies.

The Community Garden Allotment project, helping to increase social inclusion and physical activity for those who enjoy gardening was also a key mention, as well as the centre’s state-of-the-art specialist gym equipment consisting of an anti-gravity treadmill and a seated stepper for those who are not able to use traditional gym equipment due to medical conditions.

Juanita Prescott, Activity and Wellbeing Manager at Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre

The ukactive Awards celebrate the best of the physical activity sector and are designed to recognise excellence and innovation across health, wellbeing and fitness. A not-for-profit body, ukactive comprises members and partners from across the active lifestyle sector.

Finalists will now go through to the next stage of the judging process where they will present their successes to a panel of experts, providing further details and evidence that complement their written submission.

The national champion will be announced at a gala dinner at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham on Thursday, October 3.

Allan Prescott, Everyone Active’s area contract manager across Stevenage, said: “It’s a huge honour to be shortlisted for the ukactive Awards and it truly reflects the hard work and dedication the site team has put in over the past year to support and include every member of our community – no matter their ability, background or age.

“To be selected as a finalist for an award which is so close to our hearts is a huge achievement in itself, and I’d like to thank our incredible colleagues and members for their ongoing support. We look forward to October’s awards ceremony and in the meantime will continue to focus on growing our transformative community projects.”

A council spokesperson for Stevenage Borough Council said: “Being shortlisted for a national award reflects the hard work and outstanding efforts by Everyone Active in ensuring that our leisure services continue to be an asset to our local communities.