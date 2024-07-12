Stonebond welcomes local brownies to family-focused show home in Flitton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sustainable homebuilder Stonebond has welcomed a group of local Brownies to The Appleyard in the sought-after Bedfordshire village of Flitton. Delighting in the family-friendly feel of the development, which is home to impressive residences with three to five bedrooms, the youngsters were working to earn two Brownie badges as part of their visit.

On Tuesday 2nd July, the local Maulden Brownies group arrived at the site under the leadership of Brown Owl Sandra Grant. The girls were working towards two badges on their visit: the Grow Your Own badge and the Communicate Stage Two badge.

Upon arrival at The Appleyard, the Brownies split into groups to work on their badge skills. The Grow Your Own group quickly set about connecting with nature, getting their hands dirty and planting wildflower seeds in pots for the children to grow at home. The seeds were chosen as part of the site-wide plan to promote biodiversity at The Appleyard. The development is already home to hundreds of new plants and trees across a variety of greenspaces, designed to support diverse habitats and enable local plant and animal species to thrive. Bird and bat boxes, hedgehog highways, a reptile log pile and enhanced wildlife habitats around the attenuation pond are all contributing to this.

While the Grow Your Own team connected with the land and contemplated the mood-boosting benefits of plants and flowers, the Brownies working towards their Communicate Stage Two badge toured The Appleyard’s spacious show home.

The Brownies at The Appleyard in Flitton

The exceptional 2,146 sq ft detached show home offers plentiful space for family life. The impressive open plan kitchen/dining/family area leads through to a light-filled living room, separated by a feature Crittall screen. The ground floor is also home to a generously sized study, providing a quiet space for working from home or for older children to do their homework in peace.

The three-storey property is home to five bedrooms and it was these that the visiting Brownies were most keen to see. The Communicate badge is all about being able to express oneself in different ways with confidence, from talking, signing and texting to using body language, pictures, voice projection and more. Brownies working towards the badge were tasked with using the show home as inspiration to design their dream bedroom – then present their design to the rest of the group.

After their hard work both outdoors and in, the Brownies enjoyed a selection of refreshments provided by Stonebond.

Brown Owl Sandra Grant commented: “Our visit to The Appleyard was a huge success. The Brownies were delighted to tour the stunning show home and plant wildflower seeds in their own pots, to grow in their gardens at home. Informative and interactive visits like this help our young people grow their confidence through new experiences, which is always lovely to see.”

The Brownies enjoying earning their Grow Your Own badges at The Appleyard in Flitton

Annette Cole, Sales & Marketing Director at Stonebond, commented: “The Appleyard is part of a welcoming rural community, offering an idyllic setting to enjoy a nature-filled childhood. We were delighted to welcome the local Brownies to explore the show home and thrilled to see how it inspired their imaginative presentations on their dream bedrooms. We hope they enjoy watching the wildflowers growing in their gardens at home.”

Over 70% of homes at The Appleyard have already sold, with buyers charmed by the site’s blend of traditional country living and contemporary, energy efficient homes. For those still seeking a home in the area ready to move into this summer, Stonebond is offering a 5% deposit contribution on selected plots (terms and conditions apply).

The Brownie visit on 2nd July was far from being the first connection between The Appleyard and those attending the area’s excellent local primary schools. As part of its work at The Appleyard, Stonebond has contributed £465,000 to local schools and a further £13,500 towards recreation and outdoor sports facilities.

Located just 1.5 miles from Flitwick station, The Appleyard is ideally positioned for families seeking rural life but also needing a connection to London for work or leisure purposes. Trains run directly into London St Pancras, with the journey taking as little as 41 minutes. For international travel, Luton Airport Parkway station is only 18 minutes from Flitwick station.

Prices at The Appleyard start from £425,000. For further details and to arrange a tour of the show home, please visit: www.stonebondproperties.com/development/theappleyard/