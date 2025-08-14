Stonewater completes first Houghton Regis development

Public art at Bedford Road

Leading social housing provider Stonewater has completed its new 57-home development in Bedfordshire.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme was built in partnership with developer Living Space and is Stonewater’s first development to be built in Houghton Regis. The completion was celebrated with an official opening event attended by representatives from Stonewater, Living Space and Central Bedfordshire Council.

Sustainability was at the heart of the approach to developing the homes, with all 57 properties rated EPC Band A for efficiency. Electric car charging points and rainwater tanks have been provided for each home, as well as air source heat pumps and PV solar panels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wildlife corridor has been built around the site, with new hedgerow planting and sparrow and bat boxes incorporated into the scheme. Hedgehog-friendly fencing has also been provided to encourage and promote wildlife in the estate’s green spaces.

Stonewater opens Bedford Road development, alongside Living Space partners and Stonewater customers

40 of the new homes were delivered as Affordable Rent, with the remaining 17 being offered as Shared Ownership. The development consists of a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes and six one- and two-bedroom maisonettes.

The scheme was part-funded by Homes England and provides much-needed new homes to the market town, helping to house families and individuals in the local community.

Charlotte Buggins, Head of Development for South & Central at Stonewater, said: “Bringing Stonewater homes to Houghton Regis continues our presence in Bedfordshire and demonstrates our commitment to providing homes in places that need them most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how important it is for villages and market towns like Houghton Regis to have safe, efficient and affordable housing, so that local people can remain in their preferred communities. By doing so, it brings stability, investment and a sense of pride

Paul Breen, Managing Director of Living Space, said: "We’re delighted to deliver another successful development for our long-standing partner, Stonewater, and proud to have been their construction partner on their very first scheme in the town. This project is a shining example of how a strong collaboration can create high-quality, sustainable homes that meet local housing needs while enhancing the community through thoughtful design and environmental features. It’s rewarding to know we’ve helped create a place where people can genuinely feel at home."

As part of the added value of the site and Stonewater’s commitment to installing public art on all its sites, the organisation commissioned leading sculptor Graeme Mitcheson to develop a design for the scheme.

Graeme was inspired by the history of Houghton Regis, as it’s one of a number of villages where straw plaiting thrived in the 1800s. He incorporated this history into his stone carvings, which depict the major stages of straw-hat plaiting. The installation consists of four benches, where customers are encouraged to come together and learn about the rich history of the area.

Stonewater has additional developments across rural Bedfordshire, including The Paddocks in Potton and Falcons Lodge in Cardington.