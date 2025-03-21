Stop the touts

Alex Mayer MP

Ticket touts charging sky-high prices to resell tickets could soon face tough new rules – and local MP Alex Mayer is urging people to help shape them before an April deadline.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Mayer is calling on fans to have their say on plans to cap ticket resale prices and stop touts from cashing in before a government consultation closes on Friday 4 April.

At stake is how much extra resellers can legally charge for tickets to concerts, live sport, and other major events. Options range from face value - as in Ireland - to a 30% markup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move follows growing outrage over touts flogging tickets for artists like Taylor Swift and Oasis at eye-watering prices. Some Oasis fans saw costs more than double while stuck in online queues late last year.

Current laws allow fines of up to £5,000 for rule-breakers, but tougher penalties could soon be introduced.

Alex Mayer MP said: “The joy of seeing your favourite band or team live shouldn’t come with the sting of touts charging eye-watering mark-ups. This is about fairness – if you can’t go, you should be able to resell at a reasonable price, but not fleece fellow fans.

"Under these new rules, no one will be able to slap an extra 200-plus% on a ticket without facing serious consequences. This is your chance to make sure the new system works for fans.”

You can submit your views at https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/putting-fans-first-consultation-on-the-resale-of-live-events-tickets