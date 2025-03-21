Stop the touts
Ms Mayer is calling on fans to have their say on plans to cap ticket resale prices and stop touts from cashing in before a government consultation closes on Friday 4 April.
At stake is how much extra resellers can legally charge for tickets to concerts, live sport, and other major events. Options range from face value - as in Ireland - to a 30% markup.
The move follows growing outrage over touts flogging tickets for artists like Taylor Swift and Oasis at eye-watering prices. Some Oasis fans saw costs more than double while stuck in online queues late last year.
Current laws allow fines of up to £5,000 for rule-breakers, but tougher penalties could soon be introduced.
Alex Mayer MP said: “The joy of seeing your favourite band or team live shouldn’t come with the sting of touts charging eye-watering mark-ups. This is about fairness – if you can’t go, you should be able to resell at a reasonable price, but not fleece fellow fans.
"Under these new rules, no one will be able to slap an extra 200-plus% on a ticket without facing serious consequences. This is your chance to make sure the new system works for fans.”
You can submit your views at https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/putting-fans-first-consultation-on-the-resale-of-live-events-tickets