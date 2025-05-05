Street Fathers comes to Luton to make positive change on streets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new initiative aimed at tracking street crime amongst young people in Luton is to launch this week.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Street Fathers London are offering their knowledge and experience from their own successful project, to support Street Fathers Luton.

They aim to make the streets safer for young people through street engagement teams and providing support and guidance to not just young people but their families too. They also want to prevent bullying and help children who have been targeted or feel unsafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the support on the streets, Street Fathers Luton will also show young people that there is another option to their current lifestyle and showing them how to make more positive choices. Their building programmes will offer the youth opportunities to learn life skills, a trade, self defence and fitness.

Street Fathers London

All support from Street Fathers Luton will be tailored for each young person to meet their real needs, will be confidential and the team will be always ready to listen. They will also work with single parents and families to help them reconnect and understand how best to support young people.

Street Fathers Luton is currently recruiting men from all backgrounds across Luton, who have the time to support the project, to come and become street fathers.

Anyone wanting to become a street father will be offered training, support and guidance throughout their time with the initiative.

Street Fathers Luton is holding an event on Wednesday, May 7 at Marsh House from 7pm for anyone wanting to find out more information about Street Fathers, or to become a part of Street Fathers Luton.