Street Fathers comes to Luton to make positive change on streets
Street Fathers London are offering their knowledge and experience from their own successful project, to support Street Fathers Luton.
They aim to make the streets safer for young people through street engagement teams and providing support and guidance to not just young people but their families too. They also want to prevent bullying and help children who have been targeted or feel unsafe.
Alongside the support on the streets, Street Fathers Luton will also show young people that there is another option to their current lifestyle and showing them how to make more positive choices. Their building programmes will offer the youth opportunities to learn life skills, a trade, self defence and fitness.
All support from Street Fathers Luton will be tailored for each young person to meet their real needs, will be confidential and the team will be always ready to listen. They will also work with single parents and families to help them reconnect and understand how best to support young people.
Street Fathers Luton is currently recruiting men from all backgrounds across Luton, who have the time to support the project, to come and become street fathers.
Anyone wanting to become a street father will be offered training, support and guidance throughout their time with the initiative.
Street Fathers Luton is holding an event on Wednesday, May 7 at Marsh House from 7pm for anyone wanting to find out more information about Street Fathers, or to become a part of Street Fathers Luton.