Successful Bedfordshire alumni return to inspire next generation of graduates

The University of Bedfordshire was proud to welcome back three inspirational alumni to its summer graduation ceremonies – each returning to share their journeys, successes, and advice with the Class of 2025.

Among the honoured guests was Glen Gathard, recipient of an Honorary Doctor of Arts in recognition of his outstanding contribution to digital film and TV production. A celebrated sound designer, editor and producer, Glen credited his time studying Media Production at Bedfordshire as the starting point of a career that has seen him work on some of the most popular film and television series’ including Harry Potter and Peaky Blinders.

Speaking about returning to campus, Glen said: “Returning to the University as an Honorary recipient is deeply emotional for me. It was here that my creative path truly began, and one of the biggest influences on that journey was my lecturer, Peter Titterington. He wasn’t just an inspiring teacher; he was a man of real brilliance and humility. I still remember how it felt to learn that he’d written an essay on The Shining that became one of the most respected analyses of Kubrick’s work and that he was the only person Stanley Kubrick ever replied to publicly.

“As a student, knowing I was being taught by someone who had made that kind of impact was electrifying. It changed the way I saw the craft and what was possible. Peter made sound and cinema feel like something alive – something that mattered.”

(left to right) Glen Gathard, Duro Oye, Mallory Franklin

Also recognised was Olympic silver medallist Mallory Franklin, awarded an Honorary Master of Sport for her achievements and efforts in raising the profile of women in British sport. Reflecting on her own Bedfordshire experience studying Sports Therapy, Mallory offered valuable advice to new graduates on resilience, ambition, and navigating life beyond university.

Mallory said: “It's such a pleasure to come back to the University, and it’s crazy to think about how long it’s been since I graduated! I loved my time at uni, and I learnt so much in my time there. The staff were so good with allowing me flexibility around my sporting career. I can’t believe the University are gifting me this Honorary award, it feels so insane to me that I am being recognised at that level.

“I hope the students will be able to relate to some of the challenges and successes I have experienced and grown from and that it allows them to see they can fight through anything and chase their dreams. Across my time at Bedfordshire, I was challenged to grow as a person and push myself to become braver and learn who I am as person which I took into my sporting career and helped me to reach my goals.”

Returning as a Guest of Honour was Duro Oye, a Graphic Design & Advertising graduate who finished his studies at Bedfordshire back in 2006. Now founder and CEO of the award-winning social enterprise 20/20 Levels, Duro has helped empower more than 1,700 young people from underrepresented backgrounds. He spoke passionately about the role university played in shaping his path and encouraged graduates to follow their passions.

Duro said: “Returning to the University as a Guest of Honour is a deeply humbling moment. Walking the same halls where I once tried to make sense of my place in the world, I’m reminded of just how transformative this space was for me – not because it gave me all the answers, but because it fed my curiosity and taught me how to ask better questions. My time here helped shape my identity, fuel my ambition, and give me the courage to pursue a path that didn’t always feel like it was made for someone like me.”

These returning alumni reflect the University’s Career-Powered Education approach, ensuring students graduate with not only just a degree, but also the skills, confidence, and real-world experience to thrive in their chosen careers.