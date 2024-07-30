Successful first Bedfordshire Wellbeing Games

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers have issued a public ‘thank you’ to everyone who helped make the inaugural Bedfordshire Wellbeing Games a complete success.

Hundreds of guests visited The Dunstable Centre in Dunstable for the games on Friday, July 26 to try a range of free taster sessions from golf, seated yoga, swimming and badminton to basketball. A quiet zone and ‘brain games’ section were also provided.

The aim was to promote the benefits of sport and activity for everyone’s wellbeing and in helping with recovery from poor mental health.

Smiling volunteers wearing purple Wellbeing Games T-shirts welcomed everyone on arrival and ensured all guests enjoyed a warm and fun-filled day.

Warm welcome: A group of the games volunteers

Healthy free packed lunches were also provided, while a bustling marketplace of stallholders provided opportunities to learn about a host of wellbeing help and services available across the county.

People of all ages were welcomed from across Central Bedfordshire, Luton and Bedford borough.

Service users from NHS mental health inpatient services from across the county were also able to enjoy the fun, with coaches organised by the inpatient teams who travelled with them.

The games were organised by East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT), which provides NHS mental health, community health and primary care services in the area, in partnership with leisure centre provider Everyone Active and Central Bedfordshire Council.

“We have had the best day and it has helped connect so many people with ideas and inspiration for their wellbeing,” said Steve Muggridge, ELFT health development coordinator.

“Every volunteer and guest has walked away with a beaming smile and the organising team would like to thank everyone who has helped make the inaugural wellbeing games a complete success.”

Jacqui Ryan, contract activity and wellbeing manager for Everyone Active, described the games as the most incredibly rewarding day.