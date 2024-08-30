SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK secures Luton waste treatment and recycling contract

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton Council has awarded a new contract to SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK to manage its waste treatment facilities and drive-up recycling rates in the borough.

Starting in October 2024, the new contract will see SUEZ manage one waste transfer station and two household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) in Luton, supporting its ambition to become a Net Zero town by 2040 and achieve its target recycling rate of 60%.

The award follows an extensive tender process by Luton Council, with an initial eight-year contract term, with the opportunity for a two-year extension.

SUEZ will be responsible for operating, managing, and maintaining the two HWRC sites and waste transfer station.

SUEZ will transfer separate waste streams to carefully selected off-take partners under its long-term strategic partnerships. This provides its customers with a resilient service which represents value for money and helps reduce the environmental impact of managing residents’ waste.

To help drive up recycling rates, SUEZ will champion re-use and repair by introducing re-use shops at both HWRCs. Building on its existing network of 30 re-use shops across the UK, they will work with the Authority to raise awareness amongst residents on recycling through education initiatives and community workshops centered around sustainability.

Luton has the third youngest population in the country, with 22% of residents below the age of 15. As a business that places social value at its core, SUEZ is well placed to support Luton on its ambition to support young people to become carbon literate and make sure they’re given the skills to thrive in a low carbon economy.

SUEZ will work with the Authority by supporting local apprenticeships and funding local repair and STEM projects, ensuring the next generation of talent is equipped with the green skills that will be essential to a circular economy.

John Scanlon, Chief Executive Officer for SUEZ recycling and recovery UK said: “We’re delighted to have secured the contract to manage Luton’s waste treatment and recycling. At SUEZ our Triple Bottom Line drives our approach to social value and the environment - supporting the communities in which we operate is core to our business.

"We look forward to working with Luton Borough Council to improve their recycling rates, enhance local education and skills and promote re-use and repair to support them in their vision to be a climate resilient and net zero town by 2040.”

Gerard McCleave, Corporate Director for Inclusive Economy at Luton Council said: “We look forward to starting this new contract with SUEZ. Sustainability is at the heart of our long-term vision for Luton and working with them will enable us to help drive down the level of the town’s waste going to landfill and encourage more re-using and recycling by residents”.