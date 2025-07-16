Summer upgrade for ageing Luton gas mains

Work is set to begin on Thursday 17 July to replace ageing gas pipes in Poynters Road and Brunel Road, Luton, as engineers from Cadent, the UK’s largest gas distribution network, take action to secure safe and reliable gas supplies.

Work is set to begin on Thursday 17 July to replace ageing gas pipes in Poynters Road and Brunel Road, Luton, as engineers from Cadent, the UK’s largest gas distribution network, take action to secure safe and reliable gas supplies.

The planned activity will involve the decommissioning of the current metallic gas pipes – which measure around 300 metres and were originally installed in the 1940s - and installing tough new plastic pipes which will last for decades, future proofing the Luton network.

Cadent, which manages the local gas distribution network, future-proofs the gas network through essential pipe upgrades to ensure the system is ready to support greener, cleaner gases and reduce leakages.

Cadent are carrying out gas mains replacement work in Luton

During the coming year to 31 March 2026, Cadent aims invest £91 million to upgrade more than 300 kilometres of gas pipe across the East of England

Following consultation with Luton Borough Council, Cadent has agreed to carry out this essential work between Thursday 17 July and Friday 29 August, meaning most of the work is completed during the school summer holidays.

The closure of Brunel Road will take place from the junction of Poynters Road to the junction of Carfax Close. Access will be made available to residents, but diversion routes will be in place for other motorists.

Work in Poynters Road will be carried out with the use of traffic lights.

Cadent Project Manager, Michael Wilson, said: “We have a responsibility to make sure every property that uses gas has access to it 24/7, 365 days a year and these essential works will mean that we continue to deliver on that promise.

“We have worked with the local highways team, as well as local authorities to try our best to ensure that we minimise disruption, whilst we carry out these essential works.

“Naturally, we recognise that this will cause frustration to residents and road users, so we would urge everybody to allow a little more time for their journeys.

“I thank everybody for their patience as we take the measures needed to ensure our engineers can carry out these works as safely, and as swiftly, as possible.”

Due to the nature of the work taking place, there will be times when the gas supply will be interrupted to properties along Poynters Road and Brunel Road. This will be for a short period only. Gas supply is usually restored on the same day it goes off. If you are a resident and your gas supply will be affected as part of this work, our team will contact you directly to deal with any enquiries.

If you smell gas, always ring the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999*, day or night. Do not assume it is related to this work; it may not be and needs to be checked.