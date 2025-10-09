Sweet success for Luton Point’s beekeeping team at Bedfordshire’s Honey Show

Martina (pictured left) with Highly Commended award and Tracey (pictured right) with First Prize.

Luton Point’s beekeeping team is celebrating sweet success after scooping awards at this year’s Bedfordshire Beekeepers’ Association Honey Show and Festival, held at Redbourne School in Ampthill on Sunday 21st September.

The annual festival welcomed a record-breaking 272 entries across 38 classes, covering everything from honey and wax to candles, cakes, mead, sweets, and marmalade. Judges from Yorkshire praised the exceptionally high standard of entries, highlighting the Novice Honey class as particularly impressive.

Special recognition went to Luton Point’s team of beekeepers, with Martina, Centre Administrator, receiving a Very Highly Commended in the Taste and Aroma category for her honey, judged solely on flavour and aroma, while Tracey, Finance Manager, secured First Prize in the prestigious Novice Honey class, which judges described as one of the most competitive categories in this year’s show.

Luton Point’s beekeeping project forms a key part of the centre’s wider sustainability initiatives, created to enhance biodiversity, inspire education, and connect the community with nature. The recognition at the Honey Show is a testament to the ongoing success of these efforts.

Luton Point will be hosting a stall in Central Square on Tuesday 21st October for National Honey Day, where jars of their award-winning honey will be available for purchase with funds raised going to Luton Foodbank.

Roy Greening, Centre Director for Luton Point, said: “We are incredibly proud of Martina, Tracey and the whole beekeeping team here at Luton Point. Their passion, care, and commitment to our hives has not only helped biodiversity thrive in our community but has now also been recognised at county level. Winning at the Honey Show is a fantastic achievement, and we’re excited to see the team continue to flourish.”

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.