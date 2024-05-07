'Taking the Right Path' workshops prove to be a beacon of hope in Luton's fight against gang crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The workshops have become a cornerstone of community efforts to steer young people towards safer, more positive life choices.

In the wake of both local and national concerns over rising knife crime rates and gang culture, Att10tive's workshops serve as a crucial intervention. The programmes unique approach combines first-hand knowledge of the problem with practical guidance, empowering participants with the tools they need to resist the lure of gang affiliation and violence.

The workshops are based on early intervention, advising people of their personal responsibility, educating them about organisations that can help combat the problem and includes interactive quizzes, videos, worksheets and allows the participants to engage within the learning to ensure it’s memorable.

Community-Centric SolutionsAtt10tive's workshops are more than just a cautionary tale; they are a proactive solution to a national crisis. By focusing on the root causes of youth violence, Att10tive offers a blueprint for change that resonates with Luton's diverse communities. The workshops underscores the importance of early intervention and the power of education in altering the trajectory of young lives.

National leadership

The workshops are well led, they've been devised by one of Britain’s best known police ethics advisors, the award winning Montell Neufville MCIM, who has been working in policing as a trainer and scrutiny panel chair for more than a decade. Montell Neufville is the Managing Director of Att10tive and also the chair of a school Academy Trust.

Gratitude to Our SupportersMontell thanked the organisations who have supported the initiative making it happen. He said “The success of 'Taking the Right Path' would not be possible without the unwavering support of Bedfordshire Police, the Youth Partnership Service led by David Collins and also the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation. Their commitment to our mission has been instrumental in reaching more young people and amplifying the message that change is possible through education and personal action.”

A Call to ActionMontell continued “We invite all members of our community to join us in this vital work. Together, we can create a future where the next generation is equipped with the knowledge and support to choose a path free from gangs and violence.”

For more information on Att10tive's workshops and how you can get involved, please visit our website att10tive.com