Taylor Wimpey supports Keech Hospice Care
The hospice, which provides free, specialist care for adults in Luton and Bedfordshire, and children from Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes living with a life-limiting illness, requires a range of new equipment each year to ensure it can continue its services safely and effectively.
The housebuilder's donation has helped to supply new chairs for Keech Hospice Care’s children's in-patient unit.
Deborah Skelton, Children’s Locality Matron, commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this donation from Taylor Wimpey, which has already been put to good use in improving our waiting room for patients and their families. Now more than ever, donations like this are incredibly important and allow us to improve the spaces that are so frequently used. Thank you again to Taylor Wimpey.”
Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “Keech Hospice Care does amazing work in providing care to adults and children across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes. We’re committed to giving back to the communities in which we build and we were pleased to be able to offer this donation to a fantastic charity.”
To find out more about the charities and organisations that Taylor Wimpey supports, go to www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/media-centre/news
Keech Hospice Care is the adult hospice for Luton and Bedfordshire, and the children's hospice for Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes. For more information, please visit: https://keech.org.uk/about/
Taylor Wimpey is building new homes at Barnfield Place in Luton. https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/luton/barnfield-place-