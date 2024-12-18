Teens from Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire chosen to advocate for young people across the UK as Youth Ambassadors for The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award

Three teenagers from Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire want to encourage other young people to do their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) after being selected as Youth Ambassadors for the charity.

Megan Blunt, 17, from Pitstone, Kaysah Alam, 18, from Luton, Bedfordshire, and Zara Saada, 19, from Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire join a cohort of just 35 DofE Award holders aged 16-24 from all over the UK, who will advocate for young people by sharing their expertise on key issues impacting them. Together, they will make young people’s voices heard by speaking at events, meeting key decision-makers in Parliament and beyond, and feeding into decisions to shape the direction of the DofE charity’s work.

Having never been camping before, Megan was unsure what to expect from starting her DofE – but was surprised to discover how much she enjoyed the Expeditions. Although each of the three treks she did weren’t without their problems, she ended each one feeling on top of the world.

Megan, who did her DofE through Tring School, said: “During my Bronze Expedition, the sole of my walking boot fell off, and I had to duct tape it back together. Then on my Silver, my backpack broke, and I had to tie it up. And there was a thunderstorm throughout my whole Gold trek! But every single one was so much fun, I enjoyed each one more than the one before. Now I’m hoping to become an assessor for Expeditions – I can’t wait for the next adventure!”

Megan completed her Volunteering section with different youth groups: qualifying as a Girl Guides Young Leader for her Bronze, leading a local youth club for her Silver, then achieving her DofE Young Leader qualification for her Gold. Her volunteering experience in leadership has inspired her plans for the future, as she hopes to study psychology and then go into education.

Megan added: “I’d been involved with the Girl Guides since I was four, and it felt good to give something back. When you’re a participant in things like Guides, youth clubs or DofE, you don’t appreciate all the work that goes on behind the scenes, so it was great to be involved in the leadership side.”

Kaysah started her DofE journey with her Silver Award at Luton Sixth Form College. A self-confessed city girl, Kaysah had never explored the countryside before and was nervous about doing the Expedition.

Kaysah said: “By the time we did our qualifying Expedition, I was prepared for what was coming, and I ended up really enjoying it! I learnt to be resilient, and getting out in nature made me appreciate the outdoors a lot more. Completing my Silver Award was a great feeling, especially as there were times when I really doubted I would manage to finish it.”

For her Volunteering section, Kaysah chose to help out at a local Cub Scouts group. Kaysah added: “I’ve really enjoyed working with the Cubs – helping them with activities and ensuring they achieve their badges. It’s made me a lot more comfortable talking to people, and I’ve gained a lot of confidence. I wouldn’t have thought to do anything like this without my DofE, but I’m so glad I did; the skills I’ve learnt have been really useful. I’m now going to become an adult leader at Cubs.”

Zara, who is currently studying Geography at University College London, completed all three levels of her DofE Award through Wycombe Abbey School, where she focused on both personal growth and community impact.

Reflecting on her new role, Zara said: "Becoming a Youth Ambassador felt like a natural progression for me, as the DofE has been an integral part of my life. I’m passionate about helping others see that the DofE is more than just an expedition – it’s a journey filled with valuable life skills and unforgettable experiences that can truly shape a person."

Zara’s journey with the DofE began at the age of 11, when she discovered fencing, a sport that prioritised strategy, timing, and precision – qualities that quickly captured her interest. As she pursued her Bronze Award, fencing became a defining part of her Physical section, and it fostered a strong sense of resilience and teamwork.

Zara added: “Fencing has been a perfect fit. It combines individuality with team spirit. Some people might think it’s quite pretentious, but actually everyone I’ve met through fencing is really down-to-earth and supportive. Dedicating time to fencing through the DofE has not only kept me motivated but has also allowed me to pursue a passion without the usual pressures.”

Funded by The Gosling Foundation, the Youth Ambassador programme puts young people front and centre as future leaders, involving them in shaping the DofE’s work to benefit other young people.

DofE Youth Ambassadors have met Ministers and MPs, spoken at high-profile events such as party conferences and DofE Gold Award celebrations in Buckingham Palace Garden, represented the DofE at international forums and played a pivotal role feeding into key decisions across the charity.

Ashley Williams, UK Youth Engagement Manager at The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, said: “Kaysah, Megan and Zara are three of many young people who have achieved incredible things through their DofE. As a charity, we’re determined to put young people at the heart of everything we do and to give them as many opportunities as we can to make a positive impact on the issues they care about – I am excited to see the positive impact our new cohort of Youth Ambassadors make this year.

“It’s not an easy time to be a young person, with the ongoing after-effects of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis to contend with. Now more than ever, it’s crucial that all young people can access opportunities like the DofE, which let them have fun, grow their resilience and self-belief, and develop vital skills they can’t always get in the classroom.”

To do their DofE, young people aged 14-24 choose activities in four sections: improving a Physical and Skills activity, Volunteering for a cause of their choice, and completing a demanding Expedition. Along the way they have fun, grow in resilience and self-belief, discover new talents and passions, and learn practical skills to help them in future – while working towards a highly respected Award.