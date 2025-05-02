Thai banquet for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hospice at Home Volunteers held a very successful fundraising event at Coconut Garden in Dunstable on Tuesday 29 April.

As part of their year of fundraising, Hospice at Home Volunteers, a registered charity (294259) providing support to clients with life limiting illness and their carers, held an event in Dunstable’s family run restaurant, Coconut Garden. Bringing friends, residents and business owners together to fill the restaurant, a three course banquet was served and a raffle held, raising £750 for the charity.

Liz Jones, Chairperson, said “it was a pleasure to hold this event and have the support of so many, we were particularly happy to have the support of The Nags Head, Octave Music and Beansprout - local businesses who support the ongoing work of the charity. The Nags Head presented an additional £270 to the event following a number of raffles in recent months, which bought us over £750 for the evening”.

Lily Chan, restaurant proprietor said “The charity is very close to our hearts and one we continue to support, they do so much to support so many, we are pleased to continue to help them in their work”.

Over 30 people filled the restaurant for the charity fundraiser.

If you would like to hear more about the work of Hospice at Home Volunteers please go to their website https://www.hospiceathomevolunteers.co.uk/ or contact the Volunteer Manager, at