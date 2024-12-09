Thank You for Supporting DLDD at the Torchlight Procession

We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported DLDD at the Torchlight Procession and Carols on Friday evening. It was a magical night filled with festive cheer, and we were thrilled to see so many familiar faces.

Your enthusiasm and generosity in purchasing our DLDD 2025 Calendars mean the world to us. Every penny raised will go directly toward supporting our mission of promoting disability diversity and local community initiatives in Dunstable.

If you missed out on getting a calendar, don’t worry! They’re still available for just £5 at participating local businesses and online (with postage). Celebrate Dunstable’s rich history while supporting a great cause!

Thank you once again for your continued support. Together, we’re keeping the spirit of Dunstable alive!

Picture Credit Passion Photography Passion JT