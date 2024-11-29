The benefits of involving more youths in Luton’s decision making by the authorities

Att10tive Youth Ambassadors Kaysah Alam and Ruth Mac Moniobo highlight the pressing need for effective and meaningful youth representation in Luton amid rising challenges.

With growing social inequality, limited access to affordable housing, and increasing mental health struggles, young people face significant difficulties. Despite a large youth population, young people often remain excluded from key decision-making processes

The need for effective youth participation in decision making

Kaysah said “ In Luton young people can play a significant role in driving change, particularly around issues like environmental justice and mental health. Youth-led initiatives, such as awareness campaigns, exemplify how empowering young people can lead to impactful local change. By fostering youth representation in these sectors, Luton can build a more inclusive community that actively engages its younger generations. Increasing youth representation in Luton is essential for creating an engaged and inclusive community.

Understanding Youth Representation: In Luton, there is a large amount of young people. There are more than 30,000 young people aged 10 to 19 and another 15,000 aged between 20 and 24 years old that's more than 45,000 young people

Youth representation is essential across various sectors, including politics, media, education, and community activism. For instance, Luton’s youth council serves as a platform for young people to engage with governance and advocate for their interests for one group of young people which is great, expanding this to ensure that a wider range of young people from different age ranges can play a role in influencing council services and what the local authority has to offer.

Increasing Youth Representation: To create an engaged and inclusive community a wide range of organisations and businesses should actively engage and involve young people in advisory boards and in leadership roles. Regular youth forums and town halls can empower young residents to voice their opinions. Educational initiatives should emphasise civic engagement, political literacy, and representation rights.

Benefits of Youth Representation: Youth representation brings fresh, innovative ideas and fosters a sense of belonging, leading to lower crime rates, higher employment levels, and a healthier environment. Youth input is crucial in addressing local issues such as unemployment, mental health, affordable housing, and climate change.

In other communities, youth engagement has resulted in more creative solutions to local issues, fostering initiatives that resonate with the needs of younger residents. Furthermore, when young people are actively involved in local decision-making, they develop a stronger sense of belonging, increasing the likelihood that they will remain in Luton long-term. This investment in their community can contribute to lower crime rates, higher employment levels, and an overall healthier environment. Importantly, youth input is crucial in addressing pressing local issues such as unemployment, mental health, affordable housing, and climate change, which disproportionately affect younger generations. “

Ruth Mac-Moniobo added “ In policing, leaders could create opportunities for young people to co-develop community patrol strategies or safety policies alongside officers. For example, young people could be invited to review how police engage in schools or public spaces and suggest changes to make interactions more positive. Another idea is for police to host scenario-based problem-solving sessions, where officers and youth work together on real-life challenges, like improving safety at local events or redesigning youth engagement programs. This ensures young people’s voices shape police strategies in meaningful ways.

For councils, they should involve young people in evaluating the impact of services like youth mental health support or anti-crime initiatives. This could include young people conducting peer-led surveys or being part of decision-making groups that assess how well services are working and what could be improved. Councils should also create programs where older teens mentor younger ones on topics like career readiness or staying out of trouble, with input from youth on how these programs are designed and run.”

Conclusion: Ensuring that young people have a seat at the table in discussions that impact their futures is paramount for fostering a vibrant and inclusive community in Luton. By valuing and incorporating youth perspectives, Luton can build a more inclusive community that thrives on innovation and shared responsibility.

For more information on youth representation and involvement in Luton, contact Att10tive Social Enterprise at [email protected]