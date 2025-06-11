The deserted Stockwood Mansion breathes life once more

The Alexander Children's Hospital, Stockwood Park Luton, was Governed by St Bartholomew's Hospital in London.

The Annexe opened in Luton in 1948 and it specialised in diseases such as Spinal Tuberculosis and Poliomyelitis, the treatment was a form of extreme Physiotherapy stimulating mobility to the patients limbs.

Most of the children arriving were evacuees and refugees, propelling along in wheelchairs or supported with splints, living the dream to walk unaided again.

The locals enjoying the park showed great affection towards the unfortunate children, showering them with toys and gifts. Volunteers came forward undertaking light duties to help ease the overworked hospital staff.

Patients sunbathe on a hazy day at Stockwood Hospital .

The children performed their own concerts and plays, wrapped in plaster casts or hobbling on crutches they happily entertained the audiences .

They also received schooling, preparing them for adult life to ensure their disability did not hinder their chosen career.

At Luton Railway Station an iron barrier rolled back to allow a spinal carriage to pass through, the Porters spoke to the young girl lying inside a portable Iron Lung. She was returning to hospital after visiting her parents for a few days.

Sixteen-year-old Christine Perrott was a long-term patient at Stockwood. After contracting Poliomyelitis at the age of 12, she was left totally paralysed from the neck down.

With great determination Christine gained GCE's in English Literature, English Language and Art. Her extraordinary talent painting with her mouth and the aid of mirrors produced incredible results, she was nicknamed "Miss Heroine".

Christine said her strength and courage was generated from Matron Pengilly - she tells of Miss Pengilly calling out the Fire Brigade to help hand operate her Iron Lung during a power failure. They pumped in rotation for 24 hours.

Matron Pengilly born 1902 was of Cornish descent but spent most of her younger years between Portugal and Buenos Aries. Her father was a Mining Engineer. Privately educated she qualified to become a nurse in the 1920s gaining a position at St Bartholomew's Hospital , finally promoted to Matron.

In 1948 Miss Pengilly was to take charge of Stockwood Hospital. Her arrival was graciously welcomed by both Nursing staff and patients.

Throughout her career at the Hospital she was Matron, Mother and Martyr. During her limited rest periods she attended functions promoting the importance of Orthopaedic Institutions such as Stockwood Hospital. She describes her visits to America and Europe, gathering knowledge on how to deal with individual cases and stressed the urgency to eliminate these dreadful diseases from society.

At Stockwood a family bond grew between nursing staff and patients. Nestled within the idyllic grounds of the park, the ongoing therapy achieved positive results, however it wasn't to last.

In 1957 a closure order was issued by the Ministry of Health stating the "Continuation of Stockwood Hospital was beyond their budget, the closure is regretful but necessary".

Some 32,000 people signed a petition urging the Hospital to remain open, while Matron Pengilly said she would "Beg under the Town Hall clock for a change of heart".

In March 1958, more than 50 children dressed in party clothes waved goodbye to their friends. Fuelled by excitement bound for pastures new they were unaware of the tears and sadness upon the faces of Matron Pengilly and her nursing staff.

Matron Pengilly's final comment was "After 10 years of dedicated work , this is a tragedy"

In Memory of Christine Perrott 1942-1972.