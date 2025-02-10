The Fremantle Trust residents inspire popular new feature on Red Kite Radio

What started as a simple idea between The Fremantle Trust and Red Kite Radio has blossomed into something truly special. Residents at The Fremantle Trust have been sharing their favourite songs and the cherished memories attached to them, creating a unique radio segment that’s captured the hearts of the local community.

Every Sunday afternoon, residents have gathered around the radio, waiting to hear their songs and stories shared on air. For many, these moments have brought back memories of special times, from time in the army to singing in the church choir or time with friends. The smiles and joy in these moments have been unmistakable.

“We’ve seen the power music has to spark something deep within people,” said Sue Faulkner, Community and Lifestyle Manager at The Fremantle Trust. “For some of our residents, especially those living with dementia, hearing a familiar song can unlock a memory or feeling that was tucked away. It’s been magical to see how proud they are to have their story shared on the radio.”

The collaboration began when The Fremantle Trust staff noticed how music lit up the faces of residents during their everyday care and activities. They partnered with Red Kite Radio to bring those experiences to life for the wider community. The response has been overwhelming, with listeners calling in to share their memories and how the stories have touched them.

An old radio on a residents desk.

The feature, now called ‘Music and Memories,’ has become so popular that Red Kite Radio has built a two-hour programme around it. Airing every Sunday afternoon between 4 pm and 6 pm, it continues to share the residents’ timeless songs, heartfelt stories, and contributions from the wider community.

Chris Long, Head of Output at Red Kite Radio, said “We have been very pleased to share the Fremantle Trust residents’ memories with our 9,000 regular listeners. Our music library is already huge, comprising over 9,200 songs, and although we have needed to search further to find some of the residents’ song choices we haven’t been stumped yet.”

Music is known for its incredible benefits for mental health, especially for people living with dementia. It can transport people back to significant moments, sparking emotions and conversations that might otherwise feel out of reach. For The Fremantle Trust residents, this collaboration has been an opportunity to celebrate their stories, memories, and the music that shaped them.

The Fremantle Trust residents have loved being part of something so meaningful. Sunday afternoons are now a highlight of the week as they listen out for familiar tunes and take pride in knowing their stories are reaching people far and wide.

“This has brought a little bit of magic into our lives. Hearing my song on the radio made me feel so special, and it’s lovely to know that other people are enjoying it too,” said one resident.

This collaboration between The Fremantle Trust and Red Kite Radio is a beautiful example of how music brings people together by bridging generations and creating meaningful moments for everyone involved.

For more information about The Fremantle Trust, email: [email protected] or visit fremantletrust.org