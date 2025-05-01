The girl who stole everyone’s heart: Luton celebrates remarkable women at awards evening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

She may be young, but Anniyah Khan left a lasting impact on everyone at the Women of Inspiration Awards evening on Friday night — capturing the hearts of hundreds as she was named Fundraising Hero of the Year.

Anniyah Khan was honoured for her incredible achievement of running a 5k alongside her father Rayman Khan at the Love Luton RunFest 2024, raising over £10,000 for Crisis Aid’s Gaza Appeal, supporting children affected by conflict.

With courage, compassion, and an unstoppable spirit, Anniyah, who has autism, brought many in the audience to tears and earned her a standing ovation.

Her story is a beautiful reminder that no obstacle is too great when driven by heart and purpose — and set the tone for an unforgettable evening that celebrated the power of women and girls across the region.

Anniyah (pictured right), won Fundraising Hero at the second Women of Inspiration Awards

Held at the stunning Grand Royale Banqueting Hall, the Women of Inspiration Awards brought together individuals, teams and organisations to recognise the remarkable achievements of women who make an impact every day.

One of the evening’s most emotional highlights was the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to Lorna Stewart in honour of her 40-year career in teaching. Her legacy of dedication, compassion and leadership touched the lives of generations of young people and was met with heartfelt applause.

From rising stars to community champions, the awards celebrated powerful stories of resilience, innovation and leadership. Guests enjoyed an evening of recognition, entertainment and reflection, united in appreciation of the women who shape and strengthen our town.

The full list of winners include; Maryam Jazeem (Rising Star), Salma Khatun (Outstanding Educator), Saundra Glenn (Volunteer of the Year), Anniyah Khan (Fundraising Hero), Aimee Clarke and Baljeet Hira (Community Champion – joint winners), Art & Culture Ambassador (Sarah Salim), Excellence in Business (Bina Briggs), Health and Wellness (Kate Neale), Adult Achiever (Aimee Djengiz), Leadership Award (Corisande Bateman), She-Power Project of the Year (Lianne Crisp), Inspiration Award (Maleehah Liaquat), Outstanding Team (Claire Justin, Harriet Page, Elaine Warren, Anais Justin and Kelly Herber), Creating a Legacy (Shazeena Hussain), People’s Choice (Zanib Raja), Lifetime Achievement (Lorna Stewart).

The Women of Inspirational Awards was supported by Luton Rising, as well as other businesses and organisations.

The Women of Inspiration Awards is led by Empowering Education, working in partnership with headline sponsor Luton Rising, and in aid of charity Luton Foodbank.

Community Training Portal were principal sponsor for the event, which is supported by a number of local businesses and organisations.

These include Aegis, Chiltern Learning Trust, Crisis Aid, Community Interest Luton, Pioneer Learning Trust, Spudkingz, Al Nikah Wedding Services and Kam Loi of Pulse AV.

Co-organiser Salma Khan said: “Tonight was about shining a light on the remarkable work of women — from individuals to teams — who are at the heart of our vibrant communities. It is a true celebration of their achievements, sacrifices, and unwavering commitment.

Lorna Stewart was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Co-organiser Lobia Begum added: “The event truly surpassed our expectations. It was a wonderful evening celebrating inspiring people from across the region. We’re incredibly proud of what we achieved together — and we can’t wait to come back even bigger and better next year.

Linsey Sweet of Luton Rising said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Women of Inspiration Awards as well as many other events and projects which have a huge impact on the town. What we have in common with the Awards is a desire to give back to the town and make a difference. I hope we can all do this for many years to come.”

Sulcan Mahmood, of CTP, said: “At this 2025 Women of Inspiration Awards in Luton – the city where our journey first began – we proudly celebrated the extraordinary achievements of women driving meaningful change in their communities and beyond. As principal sponsor, Community Training Portal is honoured to champion these trailblazers whose leadership and resilience reflect the values we stand for. Their stories of empowerment and progress embody the spirit of Luton – bold, visionary, and rooted in collective growth.”

Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Hannan Ali, one of the guest speakers on the evening summed up the spirit of the Awards. He said: "This event was inspiring and a call to action in equal measure. It reminded us all of the vital role women play in shaping our society, and the importance of continuing to support and uplift them."

The event brought together people from around the region.

The judging panel for the event was made up of Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada; High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Camilla King; Mayor of Luton, Tahmina Saleem; as well as Luton Rising’s Linsey Sweet, Sulcan Mahmood of Community Training Portal and Luton Foodbank’s Elizabeth Stringer.