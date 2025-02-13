The Grove Theatre gift local charity kids in action a beauty of a donation

The Grove Theatre is thrilled to announce that a whopping £6983.06 was raised for Dunstable based charity Kids In Action! This remarkable total was made possible through the generosity of audience members during the recent pantomime run (Beauty and the Beast 24-25).

Kids In Action was one of two nominated charities which the Grove Theatre raised funds for; the second being national based Breast Cancer Now. Each charity has been gifted £6983.06, which will make a significant difference to the ongoing fantastic work they do.

Paul Ruff (Theatre Contract Manager) says ‘On behalf of the Grove Theatre team, I’d like to extend our thanks to our audience members who so generously contributed during our pantomime run. Your support makes a world of difference, and we know it’s going to benefit the community through Kids In Action immensely’

Paul Ruff (Theatre Contract Manager) and Will Kenning (Dunstable Pantomime Director and Dame) presented the final total to Kids In Action with a giant cheque.

A giant cheque presentation! L to R – Paul Ruff (Grove Theatre General Manager), Will Kenning (Grove Theatre Pantomime Dame and Director), Tracey Hammond (Deputy CEO), Mandy Cooper (Co-Founder), joined by the wider Kids In Action Team.

Will Kenning says: ‘I’m thrilled by the record-breaking amount we’ve managed to raise this year for our two incredible charities. Having seen for ourselves what a difference they’re making to local families, we’re so grateful to our incredible Grove Theatre audiences whose generosity ensures this vital work continues. From myself and the whole cast of Beauty and the Beast, a huge thank you! And in the words of that immortal bench scene; we’ll have to do it again then during our 2025 pantomime of The All New Adventures of Peter Pan, won’t we!’

The Kids In Action team were delighted: ‘we are overwhelmed with the amazing amount of money that was raised by the local community. As a charity we have over 300 people attend our clubs per week, and money raised will make such a difference to us as we don’t always have spare funds for treats such as day trips. We are planning to use some of the donation towards a Summer Holidays day trip, and the remainder will be used for to support the services we offer. A truly heart felt thank you from all at Kids In Action!’’ Paul Bowen-James, Kids In Action Founder Chief Executive.

Theatre Information

Upcoming pantomime: The All New Adventures of Peter Pan

5 December 2025 – 4 January 2026

Starring: Dunstable favourite - Will Kenning, and more exciting cast to be revealed soon!

Written by Paul Hendy and produced by the award-winning Evolution Productions

Tickets from £17.50 – www.grovetheatre.co.uk