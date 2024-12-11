The Gym Group Luton reopens doors after major refurbishment

By Rosie Tuck
Contributor
Published 11th Dec 2024, 16:18 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 16:32 BST

The Gym Group Luton at The Galaxy Centre on Bridge Street has officially reopened its doors after a significant refurbishment. The latest updates bring its members brand-new equipment, high-spec kit upgrades and additional training zones, with memberships starting from only £16.99 a month.

Members can now level up their strength training with a brand-new 3 Bay Olympic Lifting Rig and upgraded dumbbells and racks. As well as this, the site now boasts a designated Glute, Flex & Stretch area, offering additional space to train, and an enhanced functional zone complete with all-new storage rig and high-spec equipment including wall balls, sandbags and kettlebells.

Cleopatra Bartley, The Gym Group Luton General Manager said, 'This exciting new upgrade brings more brilliant kit and training space to our Luton gym. We are sure that our current and new members will love these improvements and offer them new ways to workout, helping them to achieve their fitness goals!'

The Gym Group’s flexible, affordable and no contract monthly membership plans are perfect for anyone looking to join a welcoming and inspiring fitness community. Members benefit from free parking and Wi-Fi, as well as unlimited classes and 24/7 access to the gym’s state-of-the-art equipment. Conveniently located in Luton’s town centre and just a short walk from Luton train station and bus links, The Gym Group Luton is easy to get to for locals and commuters alike.

