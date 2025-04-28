The hidden dangers of vaping: Why Luton must take action to protect young people

Youth Ambassador Mahmoud

Att10tive Youth Ambassador Mahmoud raises his concerns about the number of vapes being used by young people. He said “Vaping among young people in Luton is on a sharp and troubling rise, drawing concern from health advocates, schools, and communities. Children as young as 11 are falling prey to nicotine addiction, often oblivious to the serious health risks associated with vaping.”

Mahmoud refereed to a recent report which highlighted that last year more than 13,500 illegal vapes were seized in Luton. He warns, “I see first-hand how vaping is becoming normalised, especially here in Luton. It's marketed as a 'safer' alternative to smoking, but that's just a clever illusion. The reality? It's a fast track to addiction, and if we don't do something now, an entire generation is going to pay the price."

The Alarming Rise of Youth Vaping

Recent surveys shed light on the scale of the crisis. According to the 2023 Schools Health Education Unit survey for Luton, the number of pupils using e-cigarettes has surged by an alarming 107% over two years. In 2021, 14% of pupils reported having tried vaping; by 2023, that figure had jumped to 29%.

harm caused by Vaping

The problem is not confined to Luton. Nationwide data paints a similar picture. Regular smoking among 11-15-year-olds has significantly declined, but e-cigarette use among the same age group has risen sharply. In 2014, only 6% of young people reported using e-cigarettes. By 2024, that number had more than doubled to 15%. Experts attribute this troubling trend to the influx of inexpensive, brightly coloured disposable vapes that appeal directly to young people.

The Hidden Health Risks

Despite marketing claims that positions vaping as a safer alternative to smoking, mounting evidence suggests otherwise. Research conducted by Manchester Metropolitan University highlights that vaping can be just as harmful as smoking. The study identifies risks including organ failure, heart disease, and diminished physical fitness among regular users.

Equally concerning are the long-term effects on young minds. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nicotine exposure during adolescence can impede brain development. This includes critical areas responsible for attention, learning, mood regulation, and impulse control.

A Call to Action for Luton

Mahmoud is urging the Luton community to address this growing public health crisis head-on. Drawing inspiration from pioneering initiatives like Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital, which has introduced a vaping cessation clinic for 11–16-year-olds, Mahmoud believes Luton must establish its own targeted support systems.

“Liverpool’s approach offers a blueprint we can adapt for Luton,” Mahmoud explains. “By creating safe spaces where young people feel supported in their journey to quit, we can make a tangible difference.”

Taking Practical Steps Forward

To tackle the issue effectively, Mahmoud outlines a three-pronged strategy:

1. Education: Schools must go beyond generic warnings about vaping. Engaging and informative programs that resonate with young people are essential. By involving professionals, sharing real-life stories, and using interactive learning tools, educators can counteract the misleading messages propagated by social media and flashy vape marketing.

2. Support Local Initiatives: Organisations like Att10tive Social Enterprise are already working tirelessly to guide young people toward healthier choices. Greater support from the community, schools, and local government—through funding, awareness campaigns, and active involvement—could amplify these efforts.

3. Establish Dedicated Support Services: Quitting vaping can be an uphill battle, especially for those already addicted. Mahmoud advocates for the creation of local vaping cessation clinics tailored to young people. These clinics would offer resources, advice, and a compassionate environment, enabling young people to break free from the grip of nicotine addiction.

The Stakes Are High

The rise in youth vaping presents a serious and immediate public health challenge. If left unaddressed, it threatens to entrap more young people in cycles of addiction, with lasting consequences for their health and future. However, Mahmoud is optimistic about Luton's ability to make meaningful change.

“This isn't just about enacting bans or regulations. It's about protecting young people before they even realise the dangers they're facing,” Mahmoud emphasizes. “Everyone in Luton has the power to act now, and we must seize this opportunity before it's too late.”

For additional information or to join the fight against youth vaping in Luton, contact [email protected]