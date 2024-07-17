The Mall Luton welcomes local High School for marketing masterclass.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mall Luton welcomed a class of Year 10 students for a day of work experience on Wednesday 10th July, offering a day of insight into what goes on behind the scenes in the Marketing Department.

The class, made up of marketing enthusiasts from Challney High School for Girls, were welcomed with some facts about the centre and its 50 + year history. This was followed by an overview of the range of marketing activity that the team undertook, touching on everything from planning and budgets through to events and PR, showing how varied a career in marketing can be, with no two days ever being the same! They were then taken on a deep dive into social media about content creation and working to a seasonal calendar.

The students were given a talk about the processes behind constructing social media posts, the purposes of each of The Mall’s platforms and photo and video creation. The talks enabled all pupils to get involved in asking questions about the systems put in place to showcase the unique individuality of The Mall Luton, which is set to be renamed to Luton Point in the coming weeks.

After they were briefed with a choice of content creation tasks, the students took to the shop floor to have a go at recording their very own content inspired by the current season, offering their own unique perspective from the teenage demographic. After a review from the Marketing Department, their creations were discussed and tweaked, ready to be uploaded on The Mall’s social media channels and will be available to view on the platforms shortly.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, commented “It was wonderful to welcome a group of students from Challney High School for Girls last week and speak to them about everything that goes on behind the scenes here at The Mall to ensure that our brand maintains its position as a pillar in the community on social media. The girls showcased fantastic initiative and creativity, and impressed our staff when it came to creating their very own content for our audience to see.”

Lavinia continued “To view the excellently crafted social media posts, make sure you are following us across social media and keep an eye out, they will be coming soon!”