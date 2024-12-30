The original Jack In The Box

Llamas being ridden at Ampthill Park in 1909, Ampthill Church is in the background.

Dunstable and District Local History Society will begin its 2025 series of meetings with a talk by Stephen Williams titled The Life and Times of the Original Jack In Box.

This is an intriguing tale about a nearby place of pilgrimage and the ministry of a local Rector.

It will be at 7.45 on Tuesday, January 14, in the Methodist Church hall, Dunstable. Entrance fee for non-members is £3.

Stephen’s previous talks in Dunstable have included the local connection with the Grand National steeplechase, his rendition of the Agincourt carol as written by John Dunstable, and the inspiration locally for the maps in The Lord of the Rings.

Recent talks to the society have included a look at some of the unpublished photos intended for future instalments of the News-Gazette’s Yesteryear series.

One intriguing example was a scene outside a pub which had a large notice saying Open To Bona Fide Travellers. The old and battered photo shows the landlord, possibly William Small, pouring some beer for two men wearily sitting on the pub’s steps.

One guess from the audience was that it showed the Travellers Rest at Edlesborough.

Another talk has been about the menagerie at Ampthill Park, the home of Sir Anthony Wingfield, where week-end guests might be invited to ride some of his animals around the estate. His private zoo included zebras, camels, ostriches, pigs, reindeer and llamas.

Janice Tuckett showed photos and film clips of the zoo to the history society. The menagerie had to be wound down in the 1930s and some of its animals were sent to the new zoo at Whipsnade. Ampthill House was demolished in 1953 and houses were built on the land.