The Salvation Army Dunstable: A year of celebration

By Roger Coates
Contributor
Published 12th Jan 2025, 15:14 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 10:04 GMT
Staines Songsters in actionStaines Songsters in action
Staines Songsters in action
Excitement is mounting at The Salvation Army in Bull Pond Lane, Dunstable as they launch their celebrations 25th and 26th January to mark their 140th anniversary in the town.

Guests for the Saturday are the Songster Brigade from Staines, one of The Salvation Army's premier choirs who will be giving a concert starting at 6.30pm. Special guests for the whole weekend are Commissioners Paul and Jenine Main who are responsible for The Army in the UK and Ireland. They will lead worship at 11am and 2.30pm on Sunday.

Church leaders for Dunstable corps, Roger and Jacqueline Coates said, "We are privileged to be the corps officers at this special time in the history of the corps and are looking forward to a year of celebrations as we mark this significant anniversary. The corps has served the people of Dunstable in many ways during those many years and we will look back at the people and events that have happened thus far. But more importantly, we will also be looking forward to decide how the corps can meet the practical and spiritual needs of Dunstable in the 21st century and the legacy that we will leave for those who will follow us in years to come.

"We look forward to welcoming back those who have been linked to the corps in the past and newcomers who want to find out what The Salvation Army has to offer now."

For more information, please contact the Worship & Community Centre on 01582 606031.

