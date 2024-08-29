The sky’s the limit for schoolboy who went behind the scenes at Luton Airport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

London Luton Airport arranges exclusive career taster for airport-mad youngster

Keen to inspire the next generation of aviation leaders, London Luton Airport (LLA) has given one lucky airport-mad schoolboy the chance to experience just some of the many roles that support the running of one of the UK’s largest airports.

Eleven-years-old Seth Drinkell from Watford, got a chance to experience the work of Air Traffic Control, the airport fire service, ground handlers and customer service. During his whistlestop tour, Seth got stuck into a number of airport roles, including helping to check-in passengers, learning how to marshall an aircraft and taking a ride on an airport fire engine.

Speaking about his time at the airport, Seth said: “I had a great time learning all about London Luton Airport. There are so many people that work here with very important jobs to do. The best bits were plane spotting in the Air Traffic Control tower and getting dressed like a firefighter. I can’t wait to work at LLA when I’m older!”

Seth at London Luton Airport.

Seth’s exploits have been captured in a series of films on LLA’s social media pages: Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Nik Jones, HR Director at London Luton Airport, commented: “It’s great to see that Seth enjoyed his time at London Luton Airport and we can’t wait to welcome him back when he’s finished his studies! We are committed to investing in our future workforce, and have joined forces with a number of local schools and colleges to deliver career and skills development workshops. This year, hundreds of students have taken part with LLA staff providing valuable career insights and advice.”

London Luton Airport is one of the biggest employers in the region, supporting around 27,000 jobs directly and through the local supply chain, ranging from retail and hospitality to airport operations, administrative support and specialist engineering roles.

You can find out more and view some of the current vacancies on the airport’s careers page here https://www.london-luton.co.uk/careers