Thousands attend Pakistan Kashmir Culture Festival, celebrating a resounding success in Luton

The day was packed with spectacular highlights, including a stunning fashion show featuring beautiful outfits from Bliss Boutique and Memsaab, with hair and makeup styled by Shamzy Beauty and Noreen Hair and Beauty Studio. A major feature attraction was the magnificent horse display, which captivated onlookers with the grace and skill of the riders. Guests were also treated to a mesmerising Qawalli performance by Amaan Qawwal, and renowned Pakistani singer Asif Khan delivered an engaging performance that had the crowd buzzing. The festival also featured a Multani arts show, poetry readings, and a variety of stalls offering authentic cuisine, traditional clothing, rickshaw rides, and intricate mehndi art.

The festival was honoured by the presence of several distinguished guests, including Deputy Lieutenant Colonel Leona-Barr-Jones, Sardar Aftab Khan, Executive Director of the Kashmir Development Foundation, and Maulana Abdul Aziz Chisti Qazi (MBE) who delivered a moving speech alongside his granddaughter, Nawal Qazi.

"It was an absolute privilege to witness this incredible festival," said Deputy Lieutenant Colonel Leona-Barr-Jones. "The rich heritage of Pakistan and Kashmir was beautifully celebrated and showcased today, bringing the community together in such a wonderful, vibrant way. The organisers did a phenomenal job."

Asma Khan, one of the organisers from the Next Generation Scheme, expressed her delight at the festival’s success. “This event was the result of a lot of hard work and passion. We are so proud to have been able to share the richness of our culture with the people of Luton. The overwhelming support from our sponsors, supporters, and the community has been incredible.”

Liz Stringer from Luton Foodbank also commented on the partnership. “We are so grateful to have been chosen as the charity partner for this year’s festival. The generosity of the organisers and attendees will make a real difference to the lives of many people in our community who are facing hardship.”

The Next Generation Scheme thanks Luton Rising, Farley Community Group, and all other sponsors for their invaluable support, which made this event possible.

For those who wish to explore the culture further, a special Pakistan and Kashmir exhibition is currently open for visitors at Wardown Park, Old Bedford Road, Luton, LU2 7HA. Next year’s event is scheduled for August, with the exact date to be announced.

If you would like to get involved in next years event, please contact [email protected].

Left to right: Cllr Zainab Raja, Riaz Butt, Tahir Malik, Maulana Abdul Aziz Chisti Qazi (MBE), Mohammed Tariq from Inspire FM, and Chair of Luton Foodbank, Liz Stringer.

From left to right: Lobia Begum, Deputy Lieutenant Colonel Leona Barr-Jones, former High Sheriff Bav Shah, Hannan Ali DL, and Salma Khan from Luton Foodbank.

Crowds of people gathered to enjoy the event.

Two brightly decorated tuk-tuks that were used on the day for short rides.