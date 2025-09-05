Thousands enjoy free summer of fun at Luton Point

Children enjoy meeting Flossie, the Luton Point mascot, at free summer events.

Luton Point Shopping Centre has wrapped up its Festival of Fun, a packed summer programme which brought families together for six weeks of entertainment, creativity, and community spirit.

Across 20 free events, the festival welcomed approximately 10,000 attendees, with children and families flocking to enjoy everything from interactive workshops and live performances to hands-on activities and themed days.

One of the highlights of the summer was the Luton Landmarks & Legends Trail, which saw nearly 300 trail completions. Every child who completed the trail received a free beach ball as a reward.

The festival received glowing feedback from the community, with many visitors commenting on how valuable it was to have such a wide variety of free events available during the school holidays, especially with themes that were so relevant to local history and culture. Families particularly praised the mix of activities, which offered something for all ages to enjoy without added expense. The SEN Sunday sessions were also welcomed, ensuring the event was inclusive.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, said: “We’ve been delighted with the response to our Festival of Fun. It’s been fantastic to see so many families enjoying free activities right here in the town centre, creating memories together without added cost. Community is at the heart of everything we do at Luton Point, and we’re excited to carry this momentum forward with more events coming soon.”

The Festival of Fun and upcoming activities form part of Luton Point’s ongoing commitment to delivering community-driven events and experiences that enhance the shopping centre’s role as a vibrant hub in the heart of the town.

For more information on upcoming events at Luton Point, visit lutonpoint.co.uk