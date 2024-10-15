Thousands of homes in Luton set to benefit from toob and CityFibre partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Full-fibre broadband provider, toob, launches its service to tens of thousands of homes across Luton today as part of its strategic partnership with CityFibre.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, multi award winning full-fibre broadband provider toob has achieved the UK Fibre Awards Best Urban Fibre Provider accolade and was recently voted Best Value Broadband Provider by Broadband Genie. Since 2019, toob has developed its network and customer base across the south of England, supplying service in Hampshire, Sussex, Surrey, Dorset and Berkshire to more than 60,000 connected customers. The innovative partnership agreement with CityFibre sees toob’s industry leading broadband extending its geographic footprint, with residents across Luton one of the first in a phased expansion to benefit from toob’s 900Mbps full-fibre broadband services.

This expansion of toob's broadband service will increase accessibility and digital inclusion in the region through its affordable, high-speed connectivity using cutting-edge fibre optic cable technology which runs directly into the home, unlike traditional broadband. This full-fibre technology delivers faster connection speeds, no matter the time of day, and greater reliability when compared to traditional copper broadband. The full-fibre network promises the residents of Luton a faster, more reliable internet connection with 12x faster download and 48x faster upload speeds than the UK average. (Source: Ofcom 2023)

toob’s service also benefits from a no in-contract price rise promise, which means the price agreed on sign up will remain the same throughout the contract duration. toob believe that full-fibre broadband should be available for all and not just the few, so despite the difficult economic climate, toob’s price remains as reliable as its service.

Nick Parbutt, CEO, toob, said, "I am delighted to bring toob’s full-fibre broadband service to the residents of Luton. For too long customers have been taken for granted by their broadband suppliers, with poor service and above inflationary price increases."

"toob is focused on what customers really need, fast, reliable broadband at an affordable price. toob's service is delivered through our partnership with CityFibre using full-fibre technology, which is the most reliable technology available."

"Customers will get the benefit of full-fibre broadband with speeds of 900Mbps for only £29 per month on an 18 month contract. Also, with our toob promise customers can be assured that there will be no in-contract price rises unlike many broadband suppliers."