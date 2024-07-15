Three Luton projects in first Heritage Horizons cohort

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The University of Bedfordshire is proud to announce the first cohort of organisations and practitioners commissioned for its National Lottery Heritage Fund-supported project, Heritage Horizons. This initial group comprises six innovative projects, each dedicated to celebrating and preserving diverse heritage stories.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by the University’s Culture and Community Engagement Team, Heritage Horizons will support a total of 12 practitioners from Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, and Luton to deliver heritage projects across the region between 2024 and 2026.

Jen Lewis, Heritage Projects Officer at the University, said: “We are excited to see the first six commissioned projects come to life and are pleased to be supporting organisations and practitioners from across the county. We were blown away by the response to the first round of applications, and would like to thank everyone who has engaged with the project so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would also like to extend a big thank you to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players for enabling projects like this to take place.”

Meet the first cohort of the University's Heritage Horizons project

Along with funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, project participants will get support from the University to help them grow and connect with others. This support includes training and networking opportunities, helping them to make significant progress in their work.

To learn more about the programme and how to submit an application for the Heritage Horizons project, email: [email protected]

More information about the projects are listed below!

‘The Luton I Remember: Past, present and future’ (Moving Image Luton CIC)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by the Facebook group, ‘The Luton I Remember’, on which Lutonians at home and abroad share their memories, knowledge and photographs, this project seeks to preserve local heritage, shaped by Lutonians.

Moving Image Luton will bring together young and old to share knowledge and exchange memories, views and ideas about local heritage, landmarks and locations; all of which will be documented on video alongside archival footage. We will capture the then and now to reveal new perspectives on local heritage.

The finished film will be screened for all and later made available on the Luton I Remember: Past, present and future website, to which ordinary people will be able to contribute images and videos; in time building a digital archive for the people, by the people. In years to come, both the film and website will become pieces of local heritage in their own right.

Founded by Luton-based, award-winning filmmaker, Victoria Hayford, Moving Image Luton harnesses local creative talent in the development of a film hub which regenerates the town, people and economy. In keeping with the company ethos, Moving Image Luton has made a number of films in Luton, utilising local cast and crew to showcase the abundance of creative talent in the area.

----

‘Gup Shup (Chit Chat)’ (Shabeena Parveen)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gup Shup (Chit Chat) was established with the aim of creating a warm, welcoming space for women of Kashmiri heritage living in Luton. The inspiration behind establishing this group derives from the strong, generous and altruistic community bond these women have in dedicating their lives to serve others and not valuing their own skills, knowledge and talent.

The name Gup Shup literally means to chit chat in an informal gathering.

The purpose of this project is to honour the women of Kashmiri backgrounds by supporting them to share the stories of their roots and how they have built upon them throughout their lives in the UK. Women of Kashmiri heritage played a pivotal role in strengthening a cohesive community in Luton and, through this project, they deserve to be appreciated for their selfless contribution and dedication in forming strong intergenerational communities.

Shabeena Parveen is community creative practitioner. After completing higher education and having worked in various academic professions, she decided it was time to challenge herself unconventionally. Growing up in Luton, she felt there was a gap in bridging communities with creativity. She has put her skills of helping others into developing community practice with her heritage and with the people she grew up around.

----

‘The Lost Lionesses’ (Nicole Lockwood-West)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lost Lionesses is a brand new play by Nicole Lockwood-West, which tells the story of a forgotten England women’s team from the first ever Women’s World Cup in Mexico 1971 – this team originated from Luton. It raises awareness of a story nearly lost to the annals of history, with all events in the play having come from first-hand accounts of the players themselves. It sheds light on the historical struggles of those who have ardently campaigned for equality in the sport over the years.

From a ragtag team of English teenagers on their first flight to an international championship; to a maverick football coach who risked everything for his team, The Lost Lionesses is a play that will leave audiences feeling inspired by these amazing women’s achievements, but furious with the hardship they had to endure just to play a game of football. And it all started in Luton Town.

Nicole Lockwood-West has worked in theatre for 7 years professionally in London after finishing her studies in Guildford. With her strong passion for football and theatre she was able to combine these together for her project, which recently won an award with Chelsea Women’s Football Club where she spent the weekend working with other women in football and media. Growing up, she remembers visiting her grandparents and uncle in Luton every Sunday and hearing stories about how her parents met in the local pubs and schools. Nicole has a passion for telling untold stories of regular people in the most unexpected and unimaginable circumstances. She believes telling true heritage stories leave the biggest impact on us all, they also help to enlighten the viewers of the stories themselves.